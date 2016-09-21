Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

DPSApp And Mobile App

DPSApp

Toughpower digital PSUs that feature an RGB fan use an upgraded version of Thermaltake's software, which includes options for adjusting the LED lighting effects. The DPS G PC App 2.0 (or DPSApp, for short) is Thermaltake's client software that runs locally on the machine sporting a compatible PSU. Through it, you can keep an eye on efficiency, wattage, voltage, and temperature, along with certain CPU and GPU parameters.

DPSApp offers real-time alerts covering major problems that have to do with fan speed abnormalities, over-temperature conditions (over 60 degrees C), and voltage problems (over/under five percent of the nominal levels). The interface is simple, but it offers plenty of important information. The only measurement it's missing is input power, or the wattage drawn from the mains network. We don't understand how Thermaltake overlooked this since it's already available, and indeed needed for the efficiency calculation.

You can set the fan profile to one of three available options (performance is the default). Unfortunately, you can't create your own profiles, which we know a lot of advanced users would appreciate. We'd also like to see DPSApp let enthusiasts customize the interface a bit, at least allowing them to change the icon order around.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The logging function is automatically enabled once the PSU starts. You're given absolutely no control over where files are stored or how often samples are logged. Both settings are exposed through Corsair's Link app, which we consider to be the most sophisticated PSU control/monitoring program out there. In order to lower the default interval of one minute to six seconds, we had to modify the "settings.ini" file located in the same folder as the DPSApp executable. We also think you should have the freedom to turn logging on or off.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

There are many interesting options in the settings menu, including a setting for changing the interface language.

If you want to share your PSU statistics, this is enabled through the "Share" menu where you can upload DPSApp data screenshots to Facebook, Twitter, Weibo, or just email them.

The "About" menu provides information about the PSU's model and serial number, and also reports the software version.

DPS G Mobile Application

Thermaltake also provides a mobile app that facilitates the monitoring of one or multiple compatible PSUs through any smart device. You have access to efficiency, fan speed, wattage, voltage, and temperature data. In addition, you can remotely shut down or restart the system. The DPS G Mobile app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

From the "Record" menu, you can choose the PSU you want to monitor and check its statistical data. You also have access to the system's CPU and GPU temperature and wattage information. If you want, you can use the "Select All" option to choose all connected Thermaltake PSUs. Various graphs show the data changes over time.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The total analysis option shows information that has to do with the PSU's up-time, total cost, and KWh. The data can be presented in various ways: percentages, line charts, or pie graphs.

Initially, the program couldn't "see" our TPG-1500D-T. We had to disconnect the PSU's USB cable and reconnect it to rectify the problem.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The TPG-1500D-T is shown as active, and we are able to remotely control it now. We can turn off the system or restart it immediately. There is also an option to perform both actions based on a schedule.

If/when you get such a notification, shut the system down as soon as possible. The remote shutdown feature comes in handy in this case.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

These are the "Feed" and "Map" pages. The former allows you to check your own data and status on the wall. The official page is where Thermaltake provides press releases and new product information. The latter lets you check on others using the SPM platform. Only the users who have enabled sharing are shown. Finally, there is a page called "Friend", where you can maintain a list of friends and send them messages.

Next up is the settings page. From here you can log out of the app, toggle location services on or off, select a temperature format, enter your personal details, and choose a preferred language.