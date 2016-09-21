Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured is less than 17 ms, and the power-good signal lasts longer, meaning that it drops while the rails are already out of spec. This is something we hate to see, especially in high-end and expensive PSUs like the TPG-1500D-T. According to Thermaltake, the hold-up time is 16 ms at 70% of full load, so even theoretically this power supply fails to satisfy the ATX spec's requirements.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs. This is a nice surprise given the bulk caps' high capacity. Apparently, the NTC thermistor, along with the bypass relay, do a pretty good job restricting the inrush currents during the PSU's start-up phase while the bulk caps are completely discharged.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 10.633A 1.993A 1.970A 0.995A 149.75 90.33% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 42.36 °C 0.958 12.053V 5.024V 3.350V 5.003V 165.79 45.62 °C 115.1V 2 22.327A 2.989A 2.962A 1.201A 299.65 93.25% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 42.98 °C 0.974 12.038V 5.015V 3.339V 4.992V 321.34 47.48 °C 115.1V 3 34.396A 3.499A 3.479A 1.404A 449.64 93.55% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 43.23 °C 0.982 12.023V 5.006V 3.331V 4.980V 480.63 49.29 °C 115.1V 4 46.501A 4.006A 3.971A 1.608A 599.53 93.33% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 43.65 °C 0.984 12.007V 4.996V 3.321V 4.969V 642.38 51.74 °C 115.1V 5 58.282A 5.011A 4.979A 1.814A 749.33 92.90% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 44.07 °C 0.988 11.991V 4.986V 3.312V 4.956V 806.58 53.53 °C 115.1V 6 70.084A 6.033A 5.999A 2.020A 899.27 91.62% 1320 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 45.44 °C 0.990 11.978V 4.975V 3.300V 4.945V 981.58 55.21 °C 115.1V 7 81.920A 7.046A 7.022A 2.229A 1049.09 90.83% 1704 RPM 45.0 dB(A) 46.75 °C 0.991 11.963V 4.965V 3.290V 4.932V 1155.01 55.98 °C 115.2V 8 93.816A 8.078A 8.044A 2.438A 1199.04 90.02% 1976 RPM 49.4 dB(A) 46.94 °C 0.992 11.945V 4.954V 3.282V 4.917V 1332.01 56.47 °C 115.2V 9 106.168A 8.598A 8.584A 2.440A 1349.17 89.22% 2160 RPM 51.1 dB(A) 47.76 °C 0.993 11.930V 4.944V 3.273V 4.909V 1512.18 57.72 °C 115.2V 10 118.288A 9.121A 9.096A 3.066A 1498.96 88.45% 2160 RPM 51.1 dB(A) 48.84 °C 0.993 11.914V 4.934V 3.264V 4.887V 1694.69 60.21 °C 116.4V 11 131.081A 9.141A 9.122A 3.076A 1648.91 87.54% 2184 RPM 51.3 dB(A) 44.12 °C 0.994 11.895V 4.924V 3.255V 4.877V 1883.71 57.03 °C 115.1V CL1 0.100A 14.024A 14.005A 0.000A 118.10 83.98% 896 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 42.93 °C 0.948 12.054V 5.006V 3.334V 5.042V 140.63 51.97 °C 115.1V CL2 124.917A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1501.58 88.70% 2160 RPM 51.1 dB(A) 44.70 °C 0.994 11.915V 4.948V 3.278V 4.932V 1692.86 56.05 °C 115.1V

The 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency requirements are satisfied in the 10% and 20% load tests. However, in the 50% and full load tests, the PSU falls short of the corresponding thresholds (50% load test: 94%, full load test: 90%). There is no doubt that the elevated operating temperatures play a role, but we still expected higher efficiency readings.

Noise stays pretty low up to the 50% load test. However, with higher loads it quickly gets loud, exceeding 50 dB(A) above 90% loads. We understand that it's hard to keep a 1.5 kW PSU quiet. But we also believe that Enhance's engineers could relax the fan profile a little bit to keep the noise output below 45 dB(A) in a worst-case scenario.

Load regulation is tight enough at +12V for such a high-capacity PSU, but that's not the case for the other rails, where load regulation is looser.

DPSApp Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the DPSApp software below.

The efficiency readings aren't accurate, as you can see in the screenshots above.

A temperature warning popped up when the program noticed we were pushing the PSU hard.