Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Thermaltake TPG-1500D-T

Thermaltake TPG-1250D-T

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is less than 17 ms, and the power-good signal lasts longer, meaning that it drops while the rails are already out of spec. This is something we hate to see, especially in high-end and expensive PSUs like the TPG-1500D-T. According to Thermaltake, the hold-up time is 16 ms at 70% of full load, so even theoretically this power supply fails to satisfy the ATX spec's requirements.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs. This is a nice surprise given the bulk caps' high capacity. Apparently, the NTC thermistor, along with the bypass relay, do a pretty good job restricting the inrush currents during the PSU's start-up phase while the bulk caps are completely discharged.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
110.633A1.993A1.970A0.995A149.7590.33%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)42.36 °C0.958
12.053V5.024V3.350V5.003V165.7945.62 °C115.1V
222.327A2.989A2.962A1.201A299.6593.25%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)42.98 °C0.974
12.038V5.015V3.339V4.992V321.3447.48 °C115.1V
334.396A3.499A3.479A1.404A449.6493.55%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)43.23 °C0.982
12.023V5.006V3.331V4.980V480.6349.29 °C115.1V
446.501A4.006A3.971A1.608A599.5393.33%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)43.65 °C0.984
12.007V4.996V3.321V4.969V642.3851.74 °C115.1V
558.282A5.011A4.979A1.814A749.3392.90%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)44.07 °C0.988
11.991V4.986V3.312V4.956V806.5853.53 °C115.1V
670.084A6.033A5.999A2.020A899.2791.62%1320 RPM41.1 dB(A)45.44 °C0.990
11.978V4.975V3.300V4.945V981.5855.21 °C115.1V
781.920A7.046A7.022A2.229A1049.0990.83%1704 RPM45.0 dB(A)46.75 °C0.991
11.963V4.965V3.290V4.932V1155.0155.98 °C115.2V
893.816A8.078A8.044A2.438A1199.0490.02%1976 RPM49.4 dB(A)46.94 °C0.992
11.945V4.954V3.282V4.917V1332.0156.47 °C115.2V
9106.168A8.598A8.584A2.440A1349.1789.22%2160 RPM51.1 dB(A)47.76 °C0.993
11.930V4.944V3.273V4.909V1512.1857.72 °C115.2V
10118.288A9.121A9.096A3.066A1498.9688.45%2160 RPM51.1 dB(A)48.84 °C0.993
11.914V4.934V3.264V4.887V1694.6960.21 °C116.4V
11131.081A9.141A9.122A3.076A1648.9187.54%2184 RPM51.3 dB(A)44.12 °C0.994
11.895V4.924V3.255V4.877V1883.7157.03 °C115.1V
CL10.100A14.024A14.005A0.000A118.1083.98%896 RPM30.2 dB(A)42.93 °C0.948
12.054V5.006V3.334V5.042V140.6351.97 °C115.1V
CL2124.917A1.003A1.003A1.002A1501.5888.70%2160 RPM51.1 dB(A)44.70 °C0.994
11.915V4.948V3.278V4.932V1692.8656.05 °C115.1V

The 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency requirements are satisfied in the 10% and 20% load tests. However, in the 50% and full load tests, the PSU falls short of the corresponding thresholds (50% load test: 94%, full load test: 90%). There is no doubt that the elevated operating temperatures play a role, but we still expected higher efficiency readings.

Noise stays pretty low up to the 50% load test. However, with higher loads it quickly gets loud, exceeding 50 dB(A) above 90% loads. We understand that it's hard to keep a 1.5 kW PSU quiet. But we also believe that Enhance's engineers could relax the fan profile a little bit to keep the noise output below 45 dB(A) in a worst-case scenario.

Load regulation is tight enough at +12V for such a high-capacity PSU, but that's not the case for the other rails, where load regulation is looser.

DPSApp Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the DPSApp software below.

The efficiency readings aren't accurate, as you can see in the screenshots above.

A temperature warning popped up when the program noticed we were pushing the PSU hard.

