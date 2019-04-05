Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Performance On AMD and Nvidia GPUs

How We Tested Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Test Configuration

Software Configuration Operating System Windows 10 x64 Pro 1809 (17763.316) Drivers The game was tested with the most recent public drivers available:Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 419.35AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 19.3.2 The Division 2 The most current version of the game was tested:Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (2059307)

Our test configuration represents a modern mid-range machine in 2019. We went with an AMD-based platform that includes a Ryzen 5 1600X. The CPU is fast enough to drive The Division 2 at respectable settings, but was never prohibitively expensive.

Monitoring hardware usage data on Steam gives us plenty of information about what gamers in February of 2019 are using in their machines:

38% of respondents are running 8GB of system memory. Our configuration features 16GB, corresponding to almost 33% of Steam users.

Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) is used by 62% of players, while 13% are still gaming at 1366 x 768. QHD, or 2560 x 1440 is prevalent on fewer than 4% of gaming PCs, and 4K remains anecdotal. Therefore, we test at FHD and QHD.

56% of the polled configurations employ quad-core CPUs. However, months ago we decided to be a little more future-looking and utilize a six-core processor in our test system.

Graphics Card Selection

We picked nine graphics cards to compare. They're mostly mid-range boards, and are either currently popular or were previously hot sellers. The latest one we added was Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

How We Tested

All of our measurements were collected using PresentMon and the graphical front-end developed by Tom's Hardware DE editor Igor Wallossek, which allows us to process benchmark runs very quickly and generate accurate graphs.

To ensure that the performance of each graphics card is truly representative, we take care to heat them up before collecting data. Nowadays, most GPUs stabilize at a lower frequency once they reach their peak operating temperature. Taking measurements before they hit that point results in overly optimistic results. Again, we ran The Division 2 at FHD and QHD resolutions with a High quality preset.

