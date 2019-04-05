Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Performance On AMD and Nvidia GPUs

Performance at 1920 x 1080

The first round of tests we ran showed that none of the mid-range cards in our pool averaged 60 FPS or more using the Ultra preset at 1920 x 1080. So, we dropped the quality settings to High and manually disabled v-sync. We also tested using the DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 renderers to see if API choice affected performance.

DirectX 12

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti lands well above the rest of the field, though it's also the most expensive card we tested. Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, Radeon RX 580, and Radeon R9 390 demonstrate almost identical performance. The Radeon RX 570 and GeForce GTX 970 represent a distinct step down, yet still maintain smooth frame rates. The Radeon RX 560, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, and GeForce GTX 1060 3GB fall to the bottom of our charts, yielding an average frame rate between 40 and 43 FPS.

The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB surprised us most with its poor performance. It appears that The Division 2 requires a lot of graphics memory running under the DX12 renderer, handicapping cards with 3GB or less.

DirectX 11

Switching to DirectX 11 puts Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 3GB back where we'd expect to find it.

Generally, GeForces do better than Radeons, though there are a few exceptions (such as the Radeon RX 570, which is somehow faster than the RX 580).

