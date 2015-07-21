Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Sequential Read
To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.
The charts are a little different today. Instead of ordering the results from highest to lowest performance, we grouped them by capacity. We have three capacities and three different types of flash.
The Toshiba A19 TLC 480GB drive gave us an odd result. But aside from that one score, the rest of the drives finish where we expect them to.
S10-controlled retail products like the Corsair Neutron XT, Kingston HyperX Savage and Patriot Inferno all deliver exceptional sequential read performance. The three examples lead our charts in this test with more than 560 MB/s, the upper limit of SATA 6Gb/s.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?