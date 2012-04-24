Trending

Asus Transformer Pad TF300T Review: Tegra 3, More Affordable

The new Transformer tablet from Asus costs less—and yet it still manages to impress us. A follow-up to the acclaimed Transformer Prime, the Tegra 3-powered Transformer Pad TF300T is perhaps the best bargain we've ever seen from an Android-based tablet.

HDMI Output And Camera Image Quality

HDMI Output

We've already criticized Android's inability to support HDMI output while Asus' Transformer is docked and closed. This is a limitation of the operating system that requires a display be mirrored, causing Nvidia's Tegra 3 to work harder than it needs to driving two screens simultaneously.

Almost humorously, you can enable HDMI output to an external display with the Transformer closed using an attached USB mouse or game controller, which basically wakes the system up. This isn't a workaround, though. If you lift up the display to peek, you see that it's already turned on.

We'd like to see something similar to the monitor management capabilities of Windows and OS X.

Camera Quality(Click to enlarge pictures and browse our gallery)

The Transformer Prime shares its predecessor's front-facing camera, delivering acceptable image quality for VoIP-based communications. The Transformer Prime featured a rear-facing camera with an 8 MP sensor, F2.4 lens, and built-in LED flash. The new Transformer Pad’s rear-facing camera employs the same 8 MP sensor, and trades the LED flash for a slightly faster lens with a F2.2 aperture.

Although this enables slightly faster shutter speeds from the Transformer Pad's camera, most of the image quality shortcomings of the Transformer Prime are shared by Asus' latest tablet, including poor low-light performance and excessive lens flare. Both weaknesses are really evident in high-contrast scenarios.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

These aren't Asus problems, though. All CMOS sensors in smartphones and tablets face the same challenges. The photosensitive surface is small, imposing a limit on the amount of light it's able to gather, resulting in poor image quality under certain conditions.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

In strong light, the 8 MP photos are acceptably sharp with good contrast. In low-light situations, however, the rear-facing camera shares the same noisy, grainy, fuzzy, and blurred image output as Apple's tablets. Quality seems to be roughly on par with entry-level point-and-shoot cameras from several years ago. With that said, it's perfectly acceptable for snapshots.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samuelspark 24 April 2012 18:49
    Yay. Excellent price/performance tablet. :D
    Reply
  • burnley14 24 April 2012 19:59
    Looks like a great tablet. The screen could use a little work, especially the resolution, but everything else checks out well. I too will be interested to see a tablet like this one running Windows 8, could be a game-changer.
    Reply
  • netadmin 24 April 2012 20:56
    "Fortunately, Asus is sticking with $149 as the price for TF300T's complementary accessory."

    Maybe it's just me, but I don't see anything fortunate about paying the same price for an inferior product. Based on reviews at other sites, the keyboard dock for the TF300T has a 16 Wh battery compared to the 22 Wh battery for the Prime dock. Is it being suggested that 27% lower battery capacity does not make any difference in price? I understand that ASUS has to make a profit, but would it not be reasonable to lower the price a little bit, at least?
    Reply
  • vicsrealms 24 April 2012 21:39
    Looks like a great tablet, but I can't even find the Asus Transformer Prime anywhere. Maybe it the availability is good I may try to manage to pick one up, but i have given up on the Prime.
    Reply
  • halcyon 24 April 2012 21:42
    I really would like to see a successor to the Transformer Prime with a display with the same or higher resolution as the 3rd gen iPad. That'd be quite something.
    Reply
  • xkche 24 April 2012 21:54
    3 weeks ago i buy a TF101 :( for just $10 less than this price....
    Reply
  • frabber 24 April 2012 23:21
    it's 80 euros below retina, it would be a bargain if it had a retina display
    Reply
  • Stardude82 25 April 2012 01:13
    Oh... you're in Bakersfield... I'm sorry. :-P
    Reply
  • mobomofo 25 April 2012 04:32
    How come no one has pulled the "Does it play Crysis?" yet.
    That joke can't die. We gotta keep it alive people.

    +2 for the Bakersfield joke. Good eye.
    Reply
  • everygamer 25 April 2012 05:18
    Anyone get a PS3 or other mainstream game controller paired with the Transformer via bluetooth without rooting?
    Reply