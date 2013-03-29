External Graphics Over PCIe 3.0? Netstor's NA255A, Reviewed

Results: Medal Of Honor Warfighter

With those two compute-oriented tests out of the way, let's have a look at entirely different type of use case: gaming. Again, this isn't what the TurboBox was intended for, but application's demands are going to tax the TurboBox in a different way; perhaps we'll be able to see where available throughput affects scaling, and how that compares to a native motherboard-based solution.

Interestingly, the fastest results are achieved by two graphics cards plugged into our X79-based motherboard. Adding a third card adversely affects performance, either due to a platform limitation or an unoptimized three-way CrossFire profile, both of which could be indicated by a lower minimum frame rates. The TurboBox performs well, but does fall behind the motherboard-attached cards.

With a single card installed, all three configurations perform identically.

Again, the TurboBox performs almost identically as the motherboard-installed cards. At this resolution, we see three cards slightly outperforming two, although they suffer lower minimum frame rates, too. In all cases, scaling is sub-par, to be sure.