Trending

External Graphics Over PCIe 3.0? Netstor's NA255A, Reviewed

By

Netstor sent over its TurboBox NA255A, an external enclosure capable of accommodating four dual-slot graphics cards across one 16-lane PCI Express 3.0 connection. Is this thing fast enough for general-purpose GPU compute workloads? How about gaming?

Results: DiRT Showdown

A persistent platform bottleneck keeps the move from two to three Radeon HD 7970s flat, devoid of performance gain at 1920x1080.

With two cards installed on our X79-based motherboard, the minimum frame rate takes a hit. But the average is even with the other two configurations.

It's common sense, but if you're shopping for more than two high-end graphics cards, make sure you're gaming at 2560x1600 or 5760x1080. These numbers show us that scaling resumes once you start using a demanding-enough resolution.

There's really very little practical difference between our three tested configurations, suggesting that a single 16-lane slot going out to three Radeon HD 7970s is ample.

67 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohyouknow 29 March 2013 05:12
    Interesting
    Reply
  • MasterMace 29 March 2013 05:26
    This is a nice article. I wonder if Tom's can do a multi-cpu article as well.
    Reply
  • dagamer34 29 March 2013 05:55
    Now if only we could get external GPUs via Thunderbolt (or it's future iterations) so that laptops wouldn't be forever gimped, we'd be in business!
    Reply
  • 29 March 2013 06:00
    Whooo whoo, if i had the money to burn, i would get this NA255A, remove the PSU bundle, replace it with a Seasonic 1000 Platinum, slap four GTX Titans, add a custom water-cooling loop, connect it to my main PC and have (if it works) three more NA255A's for each of the PCIe for the main PC with a grand total of 16 GTX Titans for massive GPU computation. All for a grand total of $13,800. Massive electric bill, here i come!
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 29 March 2013 06:11
    PCIE signals scale poorly to long wires. So it is a technical achievement to have these signals travel over a meter of wire.
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 29 March 2013 06:18
    dagamer34Now if only we could get external GPUs via Thunderbolt (or it's future iterations) so that laptops wouldn't be forever gimped, we'd be in business!
    There are some external GPU cases.

    The only issue is that the cheapest is somewhere slightly less than $400.

    Please explain to me how an aluminum box, a micro-PSU, and a Thunderbolt-to-PCIE adapter adds up to even $200...
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 29 March 2013 06:19
    EDIT: And when I meant the cheapest, I meant the ones that are only sufficient for a 7750. Want to pair a 7970 with a ultrabook?

    $400-$500 for a slightly longer box with a slightly more capable PSU.
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 29 March 2013 07:35
    An expensive solution to inferior Mac hardware...
    Reply
  • Vatharian 29 March 2013 09:48
    Good X79 workstation mobo with 7 PCI-e slots, and 4 K20x-s on each of them. That's a TON of computing power, and if you don't want to deal with high-speed networking multiple boxes, that's nice. Of course only if this thing can actuallty work in pairs or more and in some way circumvent the 15 gpu limit in bios memory mapping. Can this thing be turned on with working machine?
    Reply
  • adgjlsfhk 29 March 2013 11:01
    But what about someone working on a Mac Pro? Apple's more limited ecosystem means there is no such thing as a three- or four-way graphics array. This could be one of the only options for enabling multiple GPUs. If massive compute potential is important, you might need to swallow hard and consider Netstor's solution the cost of doing business in Apple's world.
    Or you could use the $2000 to ditch your mac pro that is years out of date and use the money to buy a pc that is better in pretty much every way.
    Reply