V3 Voltair V3TEC120-FC01 CPU TEC Cooler Review

Test Results

The premise of V3’s Voltair is that it could potentially provide liquid-cooling performance levels without the risk of leaks, but it doesn’t quite catch up to the two 2x120mm liquid coolers we’ve recently tested. Perhaps a single-width radiator would be more appropriate? For perspective, Noctua’s NH-D15 big air cooler is larger than both of the liquid coolers and has two oversized (150mm) fans.

The Voltair doesn’t have a secondary RPM reading, but its single reading is close to that of the NH-D15. We’re looking forward to a little quiet.

The Voltair is noticeably noisier than the NH-D15, falling between the quiet-liquid H220-X and inexpensive-liquid Captain 240.

Mid-pack noise pairs poorly with a slight temperature increase to give the Voltair a third-place cooling-to-noise ratio. That’s important, since we believe this to be the true measure of overall performance.