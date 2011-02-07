Video Transcoding Examined: AMD, Intel, And Nvidia In-Depth

Test Setup
|Test Hardware
|Platform
|Gigabyte GA-H67MA-UD2HIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost: 3.7 GHz)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GBNvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GBIntel HD Graphics 3000 (Sandy Bridge)
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333/1066, 1.5V
|Hard Drive
|Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Sparkle 1000 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Platform Drivers
|Nvidia GeForce Release 263.09
|AMD Catalyst 10.12 (APP version)
|Intel Display Driver 8.15.10.2266
|Transcoding Apps
|Benchmark
|Details
|CyberLink MediaEspresso 6.5.1229.33995
|Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: iPad, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 192 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz
|Arcsoft MediaConverter 7.1.15.55 (AMD & Intel) & 7.0.0.20 (Nvidia)
|Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: H.264 MP4, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 192 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz
|Badaboom 2.0 (Alpha)
|Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: iPad, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 160 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz
Test Notes
We are normalizing encoding parameters to the default iPad setting provided by MediaEspresso 6.5. This is the only way for us to ensure uniformity when we compare the transcoding time between applications. In some cases, there is no way for us set equal settings across the board. For example, Badaboom maxes out at with 160 kb/s audio (for the iPad profile). Audio affects the final transcode time to a smaller degree than video, but it nevertheless is one variable.
The data between keyframes can easily be encoded in a parallel pipeline or thread of a cpu or gpu.
Even on mobile platforms integrated graphics have more than 4 shader units, so I suspect even on mobile graphics cards you could run as much as 8 or more threads on encoding (depending on the gpu, between 400 and 800 Mhz), that would be equal to encoding a single thread video at the speed of a cpu encoding with speed of 1,6-6,4GHz, not to mention the laptop or mobile device still has at least one extra thread on the CPU to run the program, and operating system, as well as arrange the threads and be responsible for the reading and writing of data, while the other thread(s) of a CPU could help out the gpu in encoding video.
The only issue here would be B-frames, but for fast encoding video you could give up 5-15MB video on a 700MB file due to no B-frame support, if it could save you time by processing threads in parallel.
Please give us an update in a few months to see if there has been any noticeable improvements ... keep your base files for reference.
I would imagine Quicksynch is now a major plus for those interested in rendering ... and AMD and NVidia have some work to do.
I appreciate the time and effort you put into the research and the depth of the article.
