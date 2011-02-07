Video Transcoding Examined: AMD, Intel, And Nvidia In-Depth

Test Setup

Test Hardware Platform Gigabyte GA-H67MA-UD2HIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost: 3.7 GHz) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GBNvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GBIntel HD Graphics 3000 (Sandy Bridge) Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333/1066, 1.5V Hard Drive Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s Power Supply Sparkle 1000 W, 80 PLUS System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Platform Drivers Nvidia GeForce Release 263.09 AMD Catalyst 10.12 (APP version) Intel Display Driver 8.15.10.2266

Transcoding Apps Benchmark Details CyberLink MediaEspresso 6.5.1229.33995 Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: iPad, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 192 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz Arcsoft MediaConverter 7.1.15.55 (AMD & Intel) & 7.0.0.20 (Nvidia) Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: H.264 MP4, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 192 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz Badaboom 2.0 (Alpha) Transcode Various Settings: See Settings in Benchmark TableTranscode Profile: iPad, 1280x720, 3 Mb/s, 16:9, AAC 160 kb/s audio, 48 000 Hz

Test Notes

We are normalizing encoding parameters to the default iPad setting provided by MediaEspresso 6.5. This is the only way for us to ensure uniformity when we compare the transcoding time between applications. In some cases, there is no way for us set equal settings across the board. For example, Badaboom maxes out at with 160 kb/s audio (for the iPad profile). Audio affects the final transcode time to a smaller degree than video, but it nevertheless is one variable.