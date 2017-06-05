ViewSonic VP2771 Professional Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking

The VP2771 has many different color modes, some of which relate to specific tasks, and others simply adhere to a particular standard. To access the factory-calibrated presets, turn ViewMode off and select one of the Color Preset modes from the Color Adjust sub-menu.

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

The VP2771 comes set to Native mode by default. The grayscale there runs a little blue, but the errors are only just above the visible threshold, and only at the 80-100% brightness levels. This is decent performance.

Switching to Rec.709 reduces all errors to less than 3dE with an average of 1.8dE, which matches ViewSonics’s claim of <2dE. There are no adjustments here save brightness and contrast.

For our purposes, the Advanced Mode provides full manual calibration capability. But you will have to make the adjustments if you wish to use this mode. It doesn’t quite measure up by default. 90 and 100% brightness are visibly blue, and, as you’ll see below, gamma needs some fixing too.

After a few tweaks, the VP2771 demonstrates top-shelf performance. Errors are nearly non-existent across the board. At 50% the error is just .0182dE, well below the tolerance of our spectrophotometer. You can get good results with Colorbration, but they won’t quite compare to our manual setup.

2.76dE is a mid-pack result for default grayscale tracking. For a professional screen, we’d say it’s a little high, but the Native mode is not one of the factory-certified presets. Our test of the Rec.709 mode revealed a better value of 1.8dE, which is closer to what we’d expect from a monitor of this pedigree.

Manual calibration takes the tracking error down to almost zero. .22dE is the lowest grayscale value we’ve ever recorded. The best we could do with Colorbration was 1.25dE average, which is fine, but not quite at the VP2771’s full potential.



