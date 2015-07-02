ViewSonic VP2780-4K 27-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

In User mode, color saturation is affected by the inaccurate gamma tracking. The 100-percent points are fine, but check out the lower levels of blue, magenta and red. They are all off-target and the luminance levels are generally too high as well. For general computing tasks and gaming this isn’t a big deal, but for color-critical work, gamut results like this won’t do.

Simply switching to the sRGB mode produces a chart more befitting a professional screen. Color luminances are almost perfect and all errors are now below two Delta E. You can now see how important it is to have accurate gamma tracking. If ViewSonic fixed that one issue, the User mode would be a much better basis for calibration.

NEC retains its title as the most accurate brand we’ve tested. All three of its screens have incredibly low color errors. However, the VP2780-4K isn’t far behind, and neither are the HP and BenQ. At this level, we’re really splitting hairs.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Slight under-saturation on the blue/magenta/red side of the gamut triangle produces a last-place result in the gamut volume calculation. And there is no AdobeRGB gamut option like most other pro screens have. That said, the VP2780-4K is one of the least-expensive Ultra HD IPS panels currently available. If you don’t need the wide gamut, this ViewSonic is a fantastic value.