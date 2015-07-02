Trending

ViewSonic VP2780-4K 27-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

We've got ViewSonic's VP2780-4K in the lab today. Is this 27-inch, Ultra HD, IPS-based monitor worth your hard-earned money? Let's find out!

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

In User mode, color saturation is affected by the inaccurate gamma tracking. The 100-percent points are fine, but check out the lower levels of blue, magenta and red. They are all off-target and the luminance levels are generally too high as well. For general computing tasks and gaming this isn’t a big deal, but for color-critical work, gamut results like this won’t do.

Simply switching to the sRGB mode produces a chart more befitting a professional screen. Color luminances are almost perfect and all errors are now below two Delta E. You can now see how important it is to have accurate gamma tracking. If ViewSonic fixed that one issue, the User mode would be a much better basis for calibration.

NEC retains its title as the most accurate brand we’ve tested. All three of its screens have incredibly low color errors. However, the VP2780-4K isn’t far behind, and neither are the HP and BenQ. At this level, we’re really splitting hairs.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Slight under-saturation on the blue/magenta/red side of the gamut triangle produces a last-place result in the gamut volume calculation. And there is no AdobeRGB gamut option like most other pro screens have. That said, the VP2780-4K is one of the least-expensive Ultra HD IPS panels currently available. If you don’t need the wide gamut, this ViewSonic is a fantastic value.

  • Daniel Ladishew 02 July 2015 13:24
    I keep seeing prices quoted in your reviews that are lower than the links provided in the same article. This is very misleading and frankly confusing when trying to align your evaluation with the prospect of a purchase. Maybe it's time to review your system of automatic price linking and/or including how much a product costs in the text of your articles? While I don't expect it to match on the penny every time, several hundred dollar swings makes for a hard sell when you claim "a very reasonable $890 MSRP" for a product showing for over $1000.
  • tomc100 02 July 2015 14:45
    4K displays should start at 40" to really take advantage of the increased resolution. 27" doesn't make any sense.
  • Walter Smith 02 July 2015 15:00
    And yet be sure we will soon be seeing 4k resolution being common in our 5" or 6" screen smartphones. As an all purpose, everyday main monitor, at this price point, this screen bears some serious consideration.
  • FritzEiv 02 July 2015 15:19
    I keep seeing prices quoted in your reviews that are lower than the links provided in the same article. This is very misleading and frankly confusing when trying to align your evaluation with the prospect of a purchase. Maybe it's time to review your system of automatic price linking and/or including how much a product costs in the text of your articles? While I don't expect it to match on the penny every time, several hundred dollar swings makes for a hard sell when you claim "a very reasonable $890 MSRP" for a product showing for over $1000.

    Thanks for the input. In many articles we do call out the fact that the prices in the article are based on the writing time frame. I'll make a note about getting better and more consistent at that. The "buy buttons" we place into the articles, which are linked from e-tailers/merchants are typically dynamically linked using APIs. So the prices in those buttons are supposed to represent real time pricing, which, as you know, fluctuate madly depending on the category. The upside is that we'll always have the latest pricing. The downside is that it's different than what we put into our written text, and sometimes how we determine our "value" analysis, where applicable. Another downside is that sometimes the API implementations are a little wonky, a situation our development and commerce teams are continually trying to address.

    - Fritz Nelson, Editor-in-chief
  • Eggz 02 July 2015 15:23
    Good to see View Sonic based on the map with a quality product like this.
  • zcat 02 July 2015 17:49
    Do all of these 4k monitors do decent 1080p upscaling? That's my only real concern, since nobody's going to be gaming @ 4k native for quite a while, so the upscaling should look good and have negligible impact.
  • Brian_R170 02 July 2015 18:03
    I really like this monitor, but fear Viewsonic's reliability. In 2008-2009, my work group bought a few hundred value-priced 27-inch Viewsonic monitors and 23-inch Viewsonic TVs. The failure rate was unbelievably high, easily surpassing 50% in the first year for the 27-inch model. The 23-inch TVs fared better, but surpassed 50% failure within 3 years. Viewsonic replaced the ones that failed under warranty with refurbs, and they failed, too.

    I personally bought one of the same 27-inch models from Costco for home use after using one at work, it failed in less than 3 months. Thank goodness for Costco's warranty.

    Maybe just really bad quality control on a couple of low-end models, but it scares me when the author writes "The obvious question has to be: what’s missing?", because in my past experience, what was missing was quality control.
  • InvalidError 02 July 2015 18:26
    16167997 said:
    4K displays should start at 40" to really take advantage of the increased resolution. 27" doesn't make any sense.
    Tell that to people who choose to do most of their reading on 1200-1600p 7-10" tablets due to the more pleasant, crisper, more paper-like fonts. I wouldn't mind having a 24-27" UHD display for reading. I am still a big fan of dead-tree format for reading because crisper fonts and higher contrast reduce eyestrain.
  • tom10167 02 July 2015 20:49
    except nobody sits 8" away from a 27" monitor.
  • Yuka 02 July 2015 21:10
    Looks like a solid option. I miss my low latency Viewsonics from old, but Samsung gave fierce competition. I wonder what Samsung will bring to the table now.

    And please make prices go down already. I want one of these puppies at a reasonable 300-ish price, haha.

    Cheers!
