Gigabit Wireless? Five 802.11ac Routers, Benchmarked

Results: PerformanceTest 7, Across-House
Now onto the long distance TCP trials for PT7. Once again, Belkin can’t connect, which is only slightly worse than its performance in our same-room setting. Even with beamforming, AirLive takes a hefty hit on throughput, although it still holds up admirably in the 55+ Mb/s range. Asus, Buffalo, and Netgear nearly triple that number, with Asus again emerging the victor. The gap for Linksys is noticeable. Having been fans of the company’s recent consumer routers, we’re starting to wonder if Linksys might have shipped its firmware a little earlier than engineers might have liked. Hopefully, a subsequent update will help.
Not much news here with UDP. Netgear now jumps into first place, suggesting that perhaps there's 5% worth of wiggle room in our tests. If so, then all five functioning routers are statistically in a dead heat for this test.
Moving to 2.4 GHz TCP at distance, we should restate that what we see in Belkin here used to be the norm for 2.4 GHz routers at this location. All five remaining routers deserve praise for holding a connection at all in this difficult arrangement. Linksys finally shows some moxie, coming in second to Asus, the only product to break 100 Mb/s on this chart.
The UDP results are all over 600 Mb/s. Move along, nothing to see here.
I have a dual-band router (Netgear N600). I also purchased a couple of dual-band client USB adapters Linksys AE2500 or something to that effect.
So the USB adapter works fine for a desktop, but having that crap sticking out the side of a laptop, netbook or tablet? Busted in 10 minutes. I hooked one up to my netbook and fried it within a couple of weeks because I'm a Netbook in bed guy. You wouldn't think it could get so hot from a USB port but it does.
So the reality is that you have all these devices that can't be upgraded to dual-band and enjoy very little if any benefit from the new-fangled dual-band router.
The other beef I have with routers is that they're terrible with the way they split up bandwidth between multiple devices. Instead of responsively reassigning bandwidth to the device that needs it, the router continues to reserve a major slice for a device that I'm not using.
If you live in an apartment building, it's actually rather rude to use the full 300Mbps capacity of the wireless N band, since you may well succeed in effectively shutting your neighbor down. There's so much happening in the 2.4GHz band nowadays, it's unreal. Your own cordless keyboards/mice/controllers etc can malfunction from being unable to get a packet in edgewise.
For these dual-band routers to be really useful, we need manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, laptops, netbook and such to build dual-band clients into them because adding the functionality with some sort of dongle just doesn't work.
Never again...
I'll give ac a year or two before I jump on it...
Exactly. The 'client' adapter they used if anyone didn't catch it was a Cisco/Linksys router-sized device. Not practical by any means. It'd be totally insane to make any product recommendations prior to real client adapters being available, or more accurately, embedded ones are available. I think a wireless salesman wrote this article.