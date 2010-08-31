Tom's Hardware's Summer Guide: 17 SSDs Rounded Up

Asax Leopard Hunt II (TS25M64, 128 GB)

You can check out little-known Asax's products on its Web site. The firm is a self-declared SSD specialist based in Shenzhen, China, but unfortunately, its products are not widely available. For that reason, this product isn't included in our price/performance index because you simply can't buy it in North America. However, we received two of Asax's SSDs for review, so we're including their performance for reference.

The Leopard Hunt II we reviewed features a 128 GB capacity and uses the Indilinx Barefoot controller with 64 MB of SDRAM cache memory. Asax also offers 32, 64, and 256 GB capacities. All run on SATA 3Gb/s interfaces and offer 220 to 230 MB/s read throughput and 173 to 200 MB/s writes. Less than 0.5 W idle power draw is decent; only Intel and Marvell solutions deliver lower idle power. Overall, the drive performs within the expected range, without any surprises.