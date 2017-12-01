Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness
Performance at 1080p
Keeping in mind the minimum and recommended configurations, we start our benchmarks at 1920x1080 using the maximum (Mein Leben) preset.
As we expected, the lowest-end boards in our line-up are already struggling. It's impossible to play at this detail level using a GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 460. Even the GTX 970, GTX 1050 Ti, and RX 560 are too weak to offer satisfyingly smooth frame rates.
In practice, only the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, Radeon R9 390, and Radeon RX 580—and to a lesser extent the GTX 1060 3GB and RX 570—are sufficiently powerful to facilitate reasonable performance at Full HD with the most demanding quality settings possible. Incidentally, the RX 580 is largely ahead of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, which only keeps up with the R9 390.
That airplane fly-by in the sky section is the most critical moment of our benchmark. For all of these cards, it causes a sizeable drop in frames per second.
Performance at 1440p
Since some of our cards stand their ground at 1080p, let’s see what happens when we raise the resolution to 2560x1440 while maintaining max'ed out detail settings.
This time, even the RX 570 and GTX 1060 struggle. AMD's Radeon RX 460 forfeits its place altogether, unable complete a benchmark run without either crashing or freezing. And once again, Radeon RX 580 is largely ahead of the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.
i can run the game at near max settings (just turn the textures down from ultra) and when vsync is on it shows a solid 60fps... i turn vsync off and get between 40 and 55 fps. so im guessing the fps counter isnt that accurate in game.
Don't have one myself, but 4K/2160p benchmarks would be nice too. Kinda underwhelmed, considering how long the title has been out.
I would also like to have seen other CPUs tested. It's great that the game uses 6 cores and 12 threads, but will it still run well on 4c/4t? Lots of people are still on processors like that.
Something strange as well: the minimum/recommended Intel CPUs were 4C/4T or 4C/8T CPUs, implying that you need at least 4 physical cores to run this (i.e. just having 4 threads won't work, so no 2C/4T Core i3/Pentium CPUs). And that's kind of supported by the listed FX CPUs. But why would Machine Games say that you can't use a Ryzen 3 (4C/4T) CPU to run this game? The R3 1200 is almost identical to the minimum R5 1400 listed (same Boost/XFR speeds, only 100MHz slower on base, & is a 4C/4T CPU vs. the 4C/8T 1400), & the R3 1300X runs almost as fast as the 6C/12T R5 1600X. Also, would this perhaps be a game that a Coffee Lake Core i3 (4C/8T) could handle, or would you still need to use a Core i5 or i7?
Just what I was wondering, especially since they listed Ivy Bridge/Haswell Core i5 (4C/4T) CPUs in the minimum/recommended CPU sections.
There were four 4GB cards tested, and so was the 1060 3GB.
What it looks like they should have tested, given their results, is something along the lines of an 8GB 560 - a mid or lower range GPU with a large amount of memory.
Don't know about that, since the minimum was supposed to be the GTX 770. But I do think they should have used a different GPU list:
■ They probably should have skipped the GTX 1050 or RX 460, as both are 2GB GPUs (well below the supposed minimum 4GB VRAM threshold) & well below the minimum GTX 770/R9 290 minimums. Although it did confirm that low-end cards aren't going to cut it. Maybe they would have been better in a follow-up article, i.e. "Can low-end GPUs handle Wolfenstein II?".
■ They should have tested the GTX 770 & R9 290, since both are listed as the minimum GPU needed for the game. Yes, I know that the 6GB GTX 1060 is roughly comparable (1 tier up from the 770, same tier as the 290), but there have been a number of games where similarly-tiered GPUs don't always have similar performance.
■ Not only was it strange that the GTX 1080/RX Vega 64 testing was "bonus" testing, but they didn't even bother testing with the GTX 1070/1070TI (or even anything like the Fury X or Vega 56). Considering that those GPUs are the current recommendation for 1440p gameplay (which was a resolution they tested), it would have been nice to see that testing.