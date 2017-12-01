Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Performance at 1080p

Keeping in mind the minimum and recommended configurations, we start our benchmarks at 1920x1080 using the maximum (Mein Leben) preset.

As we expected, the lowest-end boards in our line-up are already struggling. It's impossible to play at this detail level using a GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 460. Even the GTX 970, GTX 1050 Ti, and RX 560 are too weak to offer satisfyingly smooth frame rates.

In practice, only the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, Radeon R9 390, and Radeon RX 580—and to a lesser extent the GTX 1060 3GB and RX 570—are sufficiently powerful to facilitate reasonable performance at Full HD with the most demanding quality settings possible. Incidentally, the RX 580 is largely ahead of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, which only keeps up with the R9 390.

That airplane fly-by in the sky section is the most critical moment of our benchmark. For all of these cards, it causes a sizeable drop in frames per second.

Performance at 1440p

Since some of our cards stand their ground at 1080p, let’s see what happens when we raise the resolution to 2560x1440 while maintaining max'ed out detail settings.

This time, even the RX 570 and GTX 1060 struggle. AMD's Radeon RX 460 forfeits its place altogether, unable complete a benchmark run without either crashing or freezing. And once again, Radeon RX 580 is largely ahead of the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.



