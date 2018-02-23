Performance Analysis: World of Tanks enCore, Tested on 10 GPUs

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1080p)

Let's start with benchmarks at 1920x1080 and the graphics settings pushed as high as they go.

Ultra Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Almost all of the cards in our field are capable of running this test sequence smoothly. Only the Radeon RX 460 2GB's performance is really problematic. The GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and 1050 Ti 4GB, as well as AMD's Radeon RX 560, land towards the bottom, but they're arguably playable.

Up top, three GeForce cards take first, second, and third place. MSI's Radeon RX 580 lands behind the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 for a fourth-place finish.



