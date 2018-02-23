Performance Analysis: World of Tanks enCore, Tested on 10 GPUs

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness (1440p)

Because the most powerful cards we're testing handle 1920x1080 easily, we also want to measure performance at 2560x1440 (again, with the graphics and anti-aliasing settings up as high as they'll go).

Ultra Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The finishing order is identical to what we saw at 1920x1080. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB is fastest, followed by the 970, 1060 3GB, and Radeon RX 580. At the bottom of our charts, we find the GeForce GTX 1050/1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560/460. The last-place Radeons struggle especially, failing to render the benchmark smoothly, though the slowest GeForce cards sputter a bit, too.



MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review