Performance Analysis: World of Tanks enCore, Tested on 10 GPUs

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources

Processor Utilization

Wargaming.net's World of Tanks enCore FAQ assures us that a simple dual-core host processor is adequate for the benchmark, at least using its lowest settings.

1080p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Between two and three cores appear to be active, with an affinity shown to physical cores (rather than logical ones). The Core engine seems content with relatively low core counts, even with its quality settings set to maximum. This should be welcome news for gamers with lower-end configurations.

1440p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The same can be said at 2560x1440, where only two or three cores show activity. Again, World of Tanks uses the physical cores, rather than those enabled by AMD's SMT technology.

System and Video Memory Utilization

Our memory utilization measurements are for exhibition, since World of Tanks enCore is a sneak peak at upcoming engine technology, rather than the revamped version of the game. Still, we note a very slight increase in memory use transitioning from 1080p to 1440p. Radeon-based configurations use a little less memory than platforms with a GeForce card installed.

It's also no surprise that higher resolutions tie up more graphics memory.



MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

MORE: Wolfenstein II Performance Review