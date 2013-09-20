Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Productivity
Our productivity tests represent tasks commonly performed on desktop workstations.
ABBYY FineReader 10
In FineReader, which is really well-threaded, Intel's Haswell architecture performs a little better than were expecting it to. The speed-up is only a few seconds, granted, but it's definitely quantifiable.
Adobe Acrobat XI
Looking at the PDF creation benchmark using Adobe Acrobat XI, these numbers are certainly solid. Picking up 15 seconds in a single-threaded test from Sandy Bridge to Haswell is nothing to scoff at. As someone who regularly converts PowerPoint presentations to PDF before I send them along, this metric resonates with me especially. It's worth minutes per day of my time.
Visual Studio
Our Visual Studio compile test runs noticeably faster with Haswell, opening up a multiple-minute lead over previous generations. This is certainly one of those tasks that is affected by a new processor architecture; it's both long and really well-optimized for threading.
Fritz
Fritz speeds up most during the transition from Sandy Bridge to Ivy, where it picks up an extra 100 MHz and support for DDR3-1600 on top of the minor tweaks Intel made to the architecture itself. Similar improvements moving to Haswell further nudge performance forward.
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.