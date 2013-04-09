Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Results: Far Cry 3

Our Far Cry 3 benchmark is too new to show up in notebook evaluations from last year, and the fact that we don't have data for all systems means we need to leave it out of the overall performance evaluation. But we still wanted to see if the XPS One's mobile discrete GPU could still handle this title competently at 1280x720. That setting appears smooth, in spite of its mediocre 33.4 FPS frame rate. Lower quality settings are always an option, though we specifically like this title for its lush detail.