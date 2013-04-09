Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Inside The XPS One 27

Yeah, you knew we were going to take this things apart. According to the service manual, all four XPS One 2710 models look the same inside. The base mount covers a single 3.5” hard drive bay, while a separate EMI shield covers the most-sensitive components.

With those two pieces removed, we see the 2 TB Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001 in the center, a slot-loading version of HL-DS' 6x Blu-ray/8x DVD±R combo drive on the left, and the system board on the right.

Dell’s proprietary motherboard supports two DIMMs, one mSATA card, two mini-PCIe cards, and an LGA 1155 processor. Only one of the PCIe slots is open on this sample, though the mSATA slot is also vacant on cheaper versions that lack SSD caching. A mini-PCIe TV-tuner card is the only internal addition offered separately by Dell; all other options are package-specific.

Intel’s 65 W Core i7-3770S desktop processor is replaceable, but Nvidia’s GeForce GT 640M GPU is soldered directly onto the board.

Dell’s sturdy KM713 keyboard and KM632 weighted optical mouse are included with all 2710 packages.

The support kit includes a quick start guide, standard power cord with flat cable, and utility disk.