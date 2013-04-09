Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Inside The XPS One 27
Yeah, you knew we were going to take this things apart. According to the service manual, all four XPS One 2710 models look the same inside. The base mount covers a single 3.5” hard drive bay, while a separate EMI shield covers the most-sensitive components.
With those two pieces removed, we see the 2 TB Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001 in the center, a slot-loading version of HL-DS' 6x Blu-ray/8x DVD±R combo drive on the left, and the system board on the right.
Dell’s proprietary motherboard supports two DIMMs, one mSATA card, two mini-PCIe cards, and an LGA 1155 processor. Only one of the PCIe slots is open on this sample, though the mSATA slot is also vacant on cheaper versions that lack SSD caching. A mini-PCIe TV-tuner card is the only internal addition offered separately by Dell; all other options are package-specific.
Intel’s 65 W Core i7-3770S desktop processor is replaceable, but Nvidia’s GeForce GT 640M GPU is soldered directly onto the board.
Dell’s sturdy KM713 keyboard and KM632 weighted optical mouse are included with all 2710 packages.
The support kit includes a quick start guide, standard power cord with flat cable, and utility disk.
Who ever invented the desktop touch monitor should be shot.
There's probably some use for a touchscreen-desktop monitor productivity-wise.
But as a Windows 8 saviour? Hell no!
Its important to get a informal, subjective review from a general user. Numbers are very important, but they dont tell the complete picture.
+1 for more "Average Joe" impressions in gadget reviews.
Touchscreens on laptops might suck less as a concept, but laptop screens suck by design because they're so small.
Touchscreen has no place on a desktop, unless you have Felix Unger with plastic gloves touching it. It's messy, and it's hard not to feel like a retard while using it.
This is a solution in search of a problem. I haven't heard too many complaints on the keyboard/mouse interface. I have heard plenty of complaints about Windows 8.
Case in point: I set my girlfriend up with what I thought was a really nice setup. A touch screen AIO in her spare room. It had (read: HAD) Windows 7 on it. She was constantly complaining about how she hated it when it either did not register her touches or the limited gestures that I so painfully set up. She went months without even turning the damn thing on. She complained that she couldn't do anything with it because it was just too hard to get a simple task done.
Windows 8 comes out last October and I figure I'd give it a shot and if she still didn't like it, I'd have an extra computer in my man cave for something. I can't keep her off the thing. She absolutely loves it. She loves the live tiles, how it recognizes her gestures, how easy it is to navigate. I could go on...
What I wish people would realize is that Windows 8, while it will probably not be as widely accepted as our beloved Windows 7, it is still a pretty solid step forward. If you are a power user (myself included) you will probably never install W8 on your desktop or even your laptop. But it is a fantastic piece of software that can change how people use computers.