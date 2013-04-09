Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Test System Configurations
The XPS One 27 might be a simple concept, but its combination of desktop processor and notebook graphics make it hard to pigeonhole from a comparison standpoint. The closest notebook model we’ve recently tested was an SLI-equipped Sandy Bridge-E-based behemoth—not exactly a fair fight. And that review used defunct hardware.
|Test Hardware Configurations
|Dell XPS Touch 27
|Clevo P170EM
|SBM $1000 PC
|SBM $800 PC
|SBM $600 PC
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3770S 3.10 GHz 4-Core8 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Core i5-3610QM 2.3 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Core i5-3350P 3.10 GHz 4-Core6MB L3 Cache
|Graphics
|GeForce GT 640M 645 MHz, GDDR5-4000
|Radeon HD 7970M 850 MHz, GDDR5-4800
|2 x "Tahiti LE" 7870 975 MHz, GDDR5-6000
|"Tahiti LE" 7870 975 MHz, GDDR5-6000
|Radeon HD 7850 860 MHz, GDDR5-4800
|Memory
|16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28
|16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28
|8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|8 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24
|4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24
|Motherboard
|Asus IPIMB-PV Intel H77 Express
|Clevo P170EM Intel HM77 Express
|ASRock Z77 Extreme4 Intel Z77 Express
|ASRock Z77 Pro3 Intel Z77 Express
|ASRock Z75 Pro3 Intel Z75 Express
|Hard Drive
|Seagate 2 TB, 7,200 RPM 32 GB Cache Drive: MZMPC032HBCD
|Chronos Deluxe 240 GB MLC SSD
|Chronos Deluxe 240 GB MLC SSD
|Seagate 500 GB, 7,200 RPM
|Seagate 500 GB, 7,200 RPM
|Power
|Proprietary Integrated Power Adapter
|-
|Antec Neo ECO 520C 520 W, 80 PLUS
|Antec Neo ECO 520C 520 W, 80 PLUS
|Antec Neo ECO 400C 400 W, 80 PLUS
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|GeForce 307.21
|AMD Catalyst 12.11
|AMD Catalyst 13.1
|AMD Catalyst 13.2 Beta 5
|AMD Catalyst 13.1
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1021
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1025
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1025
The XPS One 27’s desktop CPU must instead go up against the top two contenders from our recent System Builder Marathon. Its tiny GeForce GT 640M graphics is forced to face off with the supersized Radeon HD 7970M of recent P170EM tests. And its combination of mechanical hard drive and fast cache drive gets compared to the storage subsystems of various machines from this line-up. Though it’s not in the same league from a quality or features perspective, the $600 SBM machine represents our target for “average” performance.
|3D Game Benchmarks
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Second Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-second Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Handbrake CLI
|Version: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCodeStudio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.4.0, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.3 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Who ever invented the desktop touch monitor should be shot.
There's probably some use for a touchscreen-desktop monitor productivity-wise.
But as a Windows 8 saviour? Hell no!
Its important to get a informal, subjective review from a general user. Numbers are very important, but they dont tell the complete picture.
+1 for more "Average Joe" impressions in gadget reviews.
Touchscreens on laptops might suck less as a concept, but laptop screens suck by design because they're so small.
Touchscreen has no place on a desktop, unless you have Felix Unger with plastic gloves touching it. It's messy, and it's hard not to feel like a retard while using it.
This is a solution in search of a problem. I haven't heard too many complaints on the keyboard/mouse interface. I have heard plenty of complaints about Windows 8.
Case in point: I set my girlfriend up with what I thought was a really nice setup. A touch screen AIO in her spare room. It had (read: HAD) Windows 7 on it. She was constantly complaining about how she hated it when it either did not register her touches or the limited gestures that I so painfully set up. She went months without even turning the damn thing on. She complained that she couldn't do anything with it because it was just too hard to get a simple task done.
Windows 8 comes out last October and I figure I'd give it a shot and if she still didn't like it, I'd have an extra computer in my man cave for something. I can't keep her off the thing. She absolutely loves it. She loves the live tiles, how it recognizes her gestures, how easy it is to navigate. I could go on...
What I wish people would realize is that Windows 8, while it will probably not be as widely accepted as our beloved Windows 7, it is still a pretty solid step forward. If you are a power user (myself included) you will probably never install W8 on your desktop or even your laptop. But it is a fantastic piece of software that can change how people use computers.