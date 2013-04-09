Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Test System Configurations

The XPS One 27 might be a simple concept, but its combination of desktop processor and notebook graphics make it hard to pigeonhole from a comparison standpoint. The closest notebook model we’ve recently tested was an SLI-equipped Sandy Bridge-E-based behemoth—not exactly a fair fight. And that review used defunct hardware.

Test Hardware Configurations Dell XPS Touch 27 Clevo P170EM SBM $1000 PC SBM $800 PC SBM $600 PC Processor Intel Core i7-3770S 3.10 GHz 4-Core8 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i5-3610QM 2.3 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i5-3570K 3.40 GHz 4-core6 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i5-3350P 3.10 GHz 4-Core6MB L3 Cache Graphics GeForce GT 640M 645 MHz, GDDR5-4000 Radeon HD 7970M 850 MHz, GDDR5-4800 2 x "Tahiti LE" 7870 975 MHz, GDDR5-6000 "Tahiti LE" 7870 975 MHz, GDDR5-6000 Radeon HD 7850 860 MHz, GDDR5-4800 Memory 16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28 16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 8 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24 4 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24 Motherboard Asus IPIMB-PV Intel H77 Express Clevo P170EM Intel HM77 Express ASRock Z77 Extreme4 Intel Z77 Express ASRock Z77 Pro3 Intel Z77 Express ASRock Z75 Pro3 Intel Z75 Express Hard Drive Seagate 2 TB, 7,200 RPM 32 GB Cache Drive: MZMPC032HBCD Chronos Deluxe 240 GB MLC SSD Chronos Deluxe 240 GB MLC SSD Seagate 500 GB, 7,200 RPM Seagate 500 GB, 7,200 RPM Power Proprietary Integrated Power Adapter - Antec Neo ECO 520C 520 W, 80 PLUS Antec Neo ECO 520C 520 W, 80 PLUS Antec Neo ECO 400C 400 W, 80 PLUS Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics GeForce 307.21 AMD Catalyst 12.11 AMD Catalyst 13.1 AMD Catalyst 13.2 Beta 5 AMD Catalyst 13.1 Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1021 Intel INF 9.2.3.1020 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026 Intel INF 9.3.0.1025 Intel INF 9.3.0.1025

The XPS One 27’s desktop CPU must instead go up against the top two contenders from our recent System Builder Marathon. Its tiny GeForce GT 640M graphics is forced to face off with the supersized Radeon HD 7970M of recent P170EM tests. And its combination of mechanical hard drive and fast cache drive gets compared to the storage subsystems of various machines from this line-up. Though it’s not in the same league from a quality or features perspective, the $600 SBM machine represents our target for “average” performance.