Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Results: 3DMark And PCMark

The XPS One 27 is no gaming PC. But then again, neither are most gaming notebooks, at least from the perspective of a hardcore PC gamer. On the other hand, our $600 System Builder Marathon machine offers roughly two times the performance of what we typically consider entry-level. Perhaps Dell's XPS One will produce half of its 3DMark GPU score?

For me, entry level gaming starts with medium-high detail levels and a low 1280x720 resolution. My entry level expectations aren’t very high, but a GPU score of only 1831 3DMarks is worrisome. Perhaps this all-in-one's proficient CPU will assist a few of our platform-limited games, such as Skyrim?

PCMark is heavily storage-focused, and this top-configuration XPS One 27's SSD cache drive helps it a great deal. Productivity still appears strangely low compared to the previously-tested notebook, though.

A 32 GB SSD cache is large enough to boost to the XPS One's individual storage scores.