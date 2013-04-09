Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Results: 3DMark And PCMark
The XPS One 27 is no gaming PC. But then again, neither are most gaming notebooks, at least from the perspective of a hardcore PC gamer. On the other hand, our $600 System Builder Marathon machine offers roughly two times the performance of what we typically consider entry-level. Perhaps Dell's XPS One will produce half of its 3DMark GPU score?
For me, entry level gaming starts with medium-high detail levels and a low 1280x720 resolution. My entry level expectations aren’t very high, but a GPU score of only 1831 3DMarks is worrisome. Perhaps this all-in-one's proficient CPU will assist a few of our platform-limited games, such as Skyrim?
PCMark is heavily storage-focused, and this top-configuration XPS One 27's SSD cache drive helps it a great deal. Productivity still appears strangely low compared to the previously-tested notebook, though.
A 32 GB SSD cache is large enough to boost to the XPS One's individual storage scores.
Who ever invented the desktop touch monitor should be shot.
There's probably some use for a touchscreen-desktop monitor productivity-wise.
But as a Windows 8 saviour? Hell no!
Its important to get a informal, subjective review from a general user. Numbers are very important, but they dont tell the complete picture.
+1 for more "Average Joe" impressions in gadget reviews.
Touchscreens on laptops might suck less as a concept, but laptop screens suck by design because they're so small.
Touchscreen has no place on a desktop, unless you have Felix Unger with plastic gloves touching it. It's messy, and it's hard not to feel like a retard while using it.
This is a solution in search of a problem. I haven't heard too many complaints on the keyboard/mouse interface. I have heard plenty of complaints about Windows 8.
Case in point: I set my girlfriend up with what I thought was a really nice setup. A touch screen AIO in her spare room. It had (read: HAD) Windows 7 on it. She was constantly complaining about how she hated it when it either did not register her touches or the limited gestures that I so painfully set up. She went months without even turning the damn thing on. She complained that she couldn't do anything with it because it was just too hard to get a simple task done.
Windows 8 comes out last October and I figure I'd give it a shot and if she still didn't like it, I'd have an extra computer in my man cave for something. I can't keep her off the thing. She absolutely loves it. She loves the live tiles, how it recognizes her gestures, how easy it is to navigate. I could go on...
What I wish people would realize is that Windows 8, while it will probably not be as widely accepted as our beloved Windows 7, it is still a pretty solid step forward. If you are a power user (myself included) you will probably never install W8 on your desktop or even your laptop. But it is a fantastic piece of software that can change how people use computers.