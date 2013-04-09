Dell XPS One 27: Can An All-In-One Make Us Love Windows 8?

Results: Battlefield 3

The XPS One 27 is a general-purpose PC, and this high-end configuration is designed primarily to work through productivity-oriented applications with ease. We still think that a general-purpose performance PC should be able to produce playable frame rates at low resolutions, though. Fortunately, the Dell's 56.1 average FPS at 1280x720 using Medium quality settings in Battlefield 3 settings is actually pretty good. On the other hand, the notebook’s lead is surprisingly large.