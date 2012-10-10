"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

GA-Z77X-UP5 TH Firmware
A few easy settings help the Z77X-UP5 TH push a stable 4.69 GHz from our Ivy Bridge-based CPU. We got there using a 102 MHz base clock, 46x multiplier, and a 1.25 V target core voltage.
The Z77X-UP5 TH gets close to achieving DDR3-2800 data rates with our G.Skill DDR3-2666 samples. Choosing Quick tuning let you configure both channels simultaneously, while Expert mode allows per-channel settings.
Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are adjustable, and individual settings can be left to the motherboard’s Auto adjustment. Changing the memory multiplier allows the board to deviate from SPD or XMP values, so we locked-in our memory’s 11-13-13-35 rating during our overclocking tests.
Keeping our CPU close to its 1.25 V target under both light and heavy loads required us to set Vcore Loadline Calibration to Turbo with a 1.24 V baseline CPU core. The memory similarly required a 1.625 V setting to produce a meter-checked 1.65 V at the DIMM slots.
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/z77x-up5-th-z77a-gd80-z77-oc-formula,3305-22.html
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.