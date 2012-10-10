"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

GA-Z77X-UP5 TH Firmware

A few easy settings help the Z77X-UP5 TH push a stable 4.69 GHz from our Ivy Bridge-based CPU. We got there using a 102 MHz base clock, 46x multiplier, and a 1.25 V target core voltage.

The Z77X-UP5 TH gets close to achieving DDR3-2800 data rates with our G.Skill DDR3-2666 samples. Choosing Quick tuning let you configure both channels simultaneously, while Expert mode allows per-channel settings.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are adjustable, and individual settings can be left to the motherboard’s Auto adjustment. Changing the memory multiplier allows the board to deviate from SPD or XMP values, so we locked-in our memory’s 11-13-13-35 rating during our overclocking tests.

Keeping our CPU close to its 1.25 V target under both light and heavy loads required us to set Vcore Loadline Calibration to Turbo with a 1.24 V baseline CPU core. The memory similarly required a 1.625 V setting to produce a meter-checked 1.65 V at the DIMM slots.