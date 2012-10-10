"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Z77A-GD80 Firmware

Our Z77A-GD80 overclocking efforts were a little more successful in firmware than in software, reaching 4.7 GHz CPU and a hair more than DDR3-2800 at 1.25 V core and 1.65 V memory.

The actual CPU core and DRAM voltage settings needed to reach those targets were 1.235 V and 1.633 V. We also had to set Vdroop Offset Control to 100% to keep the CPU voltage from sagging below 1.25 V under load.

XMP profiles got our memory overclocking started, but the Z77A-GD80 loosened the timings from 11-13-13-35 to 11-14-14-37 when we picked the higher 28x multiplier. Fortunately, we were able to set just those few timings back to XMP defaults without reconfiguring secondary and tertiary controls.