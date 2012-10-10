"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Test Settings And Compatibility

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.50 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155 CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB), DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.60 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL Virtu MVP Version 2.1.114, GPU Virtualization, HyperFormance, No Virtual Vsync, where applicable Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1019

While G.Skill’s F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD provides the default DDR3-1600 CAS 9 settings we want for benchmarks, it’s no longer fast enough to push the limits of today’s best memory controllers. The firm provided a set of its F3-2666C11Q-16GTXD Trident X DDR3-2666 specifically to extend our overclocking capabilities.

We’re watching the gradual resolution of all of our previous peripheral woes as manufacturers continue to move their UEFI developments forward. Keyboards and mice from Microsoft and Logitech, plus a Saitek keyboard and Razer mouse, were all compatible with every board in both Windows and UEFI modes.

The question lingers about whether our previous purchase of these components was a waste of money. Some companies wait until a problem is exposed before they fix it, and this is especially true of minor issues such as UEFI mouse compatibility.

Benchmark Configuration 3DMark 11 Version 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Test Only, Virtu MVP Enabled Entry, Performance, and Extreme Presets PCMark 7 Version 1.0.4, PCMark, Productivity, Storage Suites Intel SATA Driver, Intel RST Monitor Installed SiSoftware Sandra Version 2012.10.18.74 CPU Arithmetic, Multi-Media, Memory Bandwidth benchmarks

When testing products from different vendors based on dissimilar technologies, a real-world benchmark set helps us determine real-world performance differences. Yet, today’s boards center on the same chipset, and synthetics are more useful for finding the cause of performance deficits. Performance parity between all properly-designed Z77 motherboards has forced us to look for problems rather than solutions.