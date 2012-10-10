"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Ideal test results would show no performance differences between motherboards that have identical chipsets, yet small differences in clock rate and default memory timings affect that concept. We’ll instead focus on big leads (cheating) or big deficits (configuration problems).

ASRock takes a big lead in 3DMark’s Overall and Graphics subtests, but is the company cheating? We double-checked the clock speed and didn’t find anything suspect, but we’ll also check memory performance on the next page. A small BCLK deficit puts ECS slightly behind the pack.