"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Ideal test results would show no performance differences between motherboards that have identical chipsets, yet small differences in clock rate and default memory timings affect that concept. We’ll instead focus on big leads (cheating) or big deficits (configuration problems).
ASRock takes a big lead in 3DMark’s Overall and Graphics subtests, but is the company cheating? We double-checked the clock speed and didn’t find anything suspect, but we’ll also check memory performance on the next page. A small BCLK deficit puts ECS slightly behind the pack.
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
