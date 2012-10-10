Z77 OC Formula Software
We’re trying to not redundantly cover software in this month’s round-up, but instead focus on changes. For example, ASRock’s “Formula Drive” adds an alternative GUI to its already-familiar Extreme Tuning Utility.
Overclocking still works within the limits of hardware, users can still save settings and have them applied when Windows starts up, and Intelligent Energy Saver is still just as ineffective at reducing power consumption as previously noted.
A thermal sensor map makes it easy to find anomalies; this is the one new feature we found in ASRock's "Formula Drive" software.
ASRock’s bundled RAM drive is still found within its overclocking software suite. In addition to traditional applications, such as adding swap space, the company's implementation lets users of 32-bit operating systems access memory above and beyond the 4 GB limit as if it were available drive capacity.
ASRock’s other bonus applications are also found on the Z77 OC Formula’s installation disc, including Norton Internet Security nag-ware and Smartview with its horribly-persistent Zynga links.
"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"
Also, the time taken to show the windows loading screen/ BIOS page..
you really liked the black/grey dimms and PCI slots of the gigabyte better than the blue/black of the MSI!
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/z77x-up5-th-z77a-gd80-z77-oc-formula,3305-22.html
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.