"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Sabertooth Z77 Software

Minor cosmetic changes barely separate the Sabertooth Z77’s TurboV EVO overclocking suite from the version we detailed in July. Voltage limits are also specific to this board, and likely based on its unique hardware and firmware combination.

All of the voltage settings available in the Sabertooth Z77’s UEFI are also available in Windows via TurboV, along with most of its clock controls. We were again able to replicate our UEFI-based CPU overclock using TurboV software, though DRAM tuning still requires a trip to UEFI.

Asus’ Thermal Radar is more mature than ASRock’s competing solution, and Asus provide extra maps for fan header and voltage check locations. Thermal Radar Fan Overtime controls how long the fans spin after the system has been shut down, though we’ve never had to worry about "coked bearings" in a computer.

Asus Digi+ allows users to set a desired CPU power level via dynamic underclocking. The 45 W setting dropped our maximum CPU clock to 2.3 GHz, and the 35 W setting dropped it to 1.9 GHz. Custom configurations allow users to further tune their systems based on desired power consumption, rather than desired performance level.