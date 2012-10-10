"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Sabertooth Z77 Software
Minor cosmetic changes barely separate the Sabertooth Z77’s TurboV EVO overclocking suite from the version we detailed in July. Voltage limits are also specific to this board, and likely based on its unique hardware and firmware combination.
All of the voltage settings available in the Sabertooth Z77’s UEFI are also available in Windows via TurboV, along with most of its clock controls. We were again able to replicate our UEFI-based CPU overclock using TurboV software, though DRAM tuning still requires a trip to UEFI.
Asus’ Thermal Radar is more mature than ASRock’s competing solution, and Asus provide extra maps for fan header and voltage check locations. Thermal Radar Fan Overtime controls how long the fans spin after the system has been shut down, though we’ve never had to worry about "coked bearings" in a computer.
Asus Digi+ allows users to set a desired CPU power level via dynamic underclocking. The 45 W setting dropped our maximum CPU clock to 2.3 GHz, and the 35 W setting dropped it to 1.9 GHz. Custom configurations allow users to further tune their systems based on desired power consumption, rather than desired performance level.
Also, the time taken to show the windows loading screen/ BIOS page..
you really liked the black/grey dimms and PCI slots of the gigabyte better than the blue/black of the MSI!
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.