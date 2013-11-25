Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87E-ITX Software

The Z87E-ITX contains ASRock’s standard software suite, including XFast USB by FNet, XFast LAN packet prioritization by cFos, Restart to UEFI, and various freeware and shareware discussed in a previous review. The Z87E-ITX reverts to Realtek’s DTS-enabled audio control interface, but the firm's A-Tuning application adapts to the new board’s hardware configuration.

Confirmed working through CPU-Z, base clock, CPU ratio, and voltage controls match firmware settings.

Additional voltage settings are also adjustable through ASRock A-Tuning, though most of these changes aren’t detectable through software. DRAM and CPU Input were verified functioning with a volt meter.

A-Tuning System Info shows installed hardware on a motherboard-specific image. The Z87E-ITX gets two images, since its mSATA connector is on the opposite side.

An automatic overclocking algorithm pushed our CPU to 4.3 GHz at 1.20 V. Though those settings initially appeared ideal for compact gaming systems, Prime95 revealed power throttling down to 3.5 GHz.