Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87E-ITX Software
The Z87E-ITX contains ASRock’s standard software suite, including XFast USB by FNet, XFast LAN packet prioritization by cFos, Restart to UEFI, and various freeware and shareware discussed in a previous review. The Z87E-ITX reverts to Realtek’s DTS-enabled audio control interface, but the firm's A-Tuning application adapts to the new board’s hardware configuration.
Confirmed working through CPU-Z, base clock, CPU ratio, and voltage controls match firmware settings.
Additional voltage settings are also adjustable through ASRock A-Tuning, though most of these changes aren’t detectable through software. DRAM and CPU Input were verified functioning with a volt meter.
A-Tuning System Info shows installed hardware on a motherboard-specific image. The Z87E-ITX gets two images, since its mSATA connector is on the opposite side.
An automatic overclocking algorithm pushed our CPU to 4.3 GHz at 1.20 V. Though those settings initially appeared ideal for compact gaming systems, Prime95 revealed power throttling down to 3.5 GHz.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?