Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Gaming Performance
Comparison Products
As mentioned, neither the manufacturer nor model has any real bearing on GeForce GTX 1070 Ti's gaming performance since they all run at the same clock rates. Rather, frame rate differences are attributable to sustainable GPU Boost frequencies, determined by GPU quality and cooling. Variance changes from one sample to another, though.
Therefore, we created a benchmark chart using our entire stock of add-in board partner cards, retail samples we have on loan, and two Founders Edition specimens, establishing a maximum and minimum that shows the distribution of performance values. After all, it wouldn't be fair to rank one model over another due to a GPU that boosts better by luck. Such rankings could easily be reversed in the very next benchmark, especially since we're talking about a realistic tolerance range of one or two frames per second.
We also limit ourselves to a 2560x1440 test resolution, as that's where we see the target for this card.
The GTX1070Ti is up to 10% slower than a similar GTX1080 (when the slower 1070Ti memory bottlenecks especially), and with the requirement to run the OC software at all times the 1070Ti only makes sense if the value is there.
You also need to consider that it's the TOTAL PC COST (including monitor, games too) you should be comparing to determine value as $50 more for a GTX1080 on a $2000 PC investment is 2.5% of the cost so if you get an average of 5% or more FPS gain it may be worth it.
What's NOT worth it is to spend almost the same or even more than the cost of a GTX1080 that performs better and may be QUIETER to boot.
Why are you still using an old version of destiny 2 here and on 64 nitro review since at high 4k settings nvidia get the gains again ? this happend on the old version due to a bug on one of the settings. That is truly stupid tomshardware you should be unbiased.
The original review was published in German, weeks ago. And the gaming results are, to be honest, more or less secondary. To be comparable between all this 1070 Ti's we also need a frozen system to check each card under the same condtitions (I've tested so far six cards). And it is NOT a Vega vs. Ti review, but a tech analysis of a single VGA card. Not less and not more.