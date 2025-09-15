China's entry-level GPU with AMD RX 550-level of performance is ready for tapeout — Loongson 9A1000 is finally off the drawing board and headed to fabs

More and more Chinese GPUs are being produced to meet the domestic market's needs.

Loongson 9A1000
(Image credit: Loongson)

Having started its development in 2023, Loongson Technology's 9A1000 graphics card is one step closer to the finishing line. According to Chinese media outlet ITHome, the development of the 9A1000 has been completed, and the graphics card will begin tapeout in the third quarter of this year.

The 9A1000 is Loongson's first graphics card, marking a significant milestone for the Chinese manufacturer, which had previously focused mainly on processors. The company positions the 9A1000 as an entry-level graphics card that supports AI acceleration. Therefore, it doesn't compete in the same segment as the Lisuan G100, another Chinese graphics card, that allegedly rivals the GeForce RTX 4060.

