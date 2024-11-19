🔥 Black Friday deal: 1TB WD Black C50 SSD Xbox Series X|S expansion card down to $99, its lowest-ever price

Today's deal features the 1TB WD_Black C50 expansion card. These storage cards are specifically designed to be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console’s proprietary expansion slot. Although there are various capacities, this deal is on the 1TB capacity version that features a rugged protective cover in the WD_Black aesthetic. The cover is not only for looks as the C50 is intended to be a plug-and-play device that can transport your games and saves between consoles, so the cover provides a degree of protection for portability.

Grab this deal at Amazon where you can pick up the 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for just $99 - its lowest-ever price. This expansion card normally goes for $149 and even in the recent October Prime Day sales were only reduced to $129. Thanks to this deal you can now upgrade your storage for the best price this drive has ever been on offer for.

The WD_Black C50 expansion card is designed to use the "Xbox Velocity Architecture" and perform as well as the already installed internal storage. This makes the C50 the perfect solution for expanding your console's available storage. This is the first time the WD_Black C50 has been under $100, and now is the perfect time to grab one while they are still available at this price.

1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $99 at Amazon (was $149)

An expansion card for the Xbox Series X|S. The Western Digital WD_Black C50 is a proprietary storage solution that's only compatible with the latest Xbox consoles. This card is 1TB in capacity and simply plugs into the expansion slot on the rear of the Xbox console.

Especially useful if you have terrible internet or data caps, the WD_Black C50 gives you extra storage for your favorite games and saves you from having to uninstall and reinstall games every time you want to play something different. With the size of the latest AAA games easily exceeding 100GB in size, it's really easy to fill up your Xbox's internal storage with just a few games.