Prep for Christmas With This $399 Xbox Series X Games Console
Dropping to an even lower price from Black Friday
Suppose you're looking to pick up one of those last-minute tech gifts before Christmas but missed out on snapping up a bargain in the Black Friday sales. Well, fret not — you can grab Microsoft's Xbox Series X games console for just $399. That's an awesome deal! Whether it's a gaming console for the family or a present to yourself, this is one of the best prices I've seen for the flagship Xbox console.
The Xbox Series X gaming console is Microsoft's most powerful current-generation gaming console and features some impressive specs for a computer under $399. As well as being designed for gaming, the Xbox Series X features a custom Zen 2 CPU with 8 Cores that run at 3.8GHz and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that can put out 4K visuals at 120FPS on a variable refresh rate TV or monitor.
Xbox Series X Games Console: now $399 at Walmart (was $499)
Microsoft's premium gaming console features 4K gaming resolutions, Dolby Atmos sound, and easy access to a massive games library with GamesPass membership. This deal comes just in time for Christmas.
Microsoft’s latest-gen console doesn't come bundled with any games in this deal, but it does include a controller and all the cables you'll need to get set up and play within a few minutes. The console also features Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.1 connectivity for a truly immersive experience in your living room. Although not as good as PC gaming, you get a lot of gaming power for a mere $399 — less than the cost of a semi-decent graphics card.
The Xbox Series X comes with built-in storage for your games, but you can also increase upon the onboard 1TB of storage with one of the proprietary external storage expansion cards from Seagate and Western Digital.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.