Prep for Christmas With This $399 Xbox Series X Games Console

Suppose you're looking to pick up one of those last-minute tech gifts before Christmas but missed out on snapping up a bargain in the Black Friday sales. Well, fret not — you can grab Microsoft's Xbox Series X games console for just $399. That's an awesome deal! Whether it's a gaming console for the family or a present to yourself, this is one of the best prices I've seen for the flagship Xbox console.

The Xbox Series X gaming console is Microsoft's most powerful current-generation gaming console and features some impressive specs for a computer under $399. As well as being designed for gaming, the Xbox Series X features a custom Zen 2 CPU with 8 Cores that run at 3.8GHz and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that can put out 4K visuals at 120FPS on a variable refresh rate TV or monitor.

Xbox Series X Games Console: now $399 at Walmart (was $499)

Microsoft's premium gaming console features 4K gaming resolutions, Dolby Atmos sound, and easy access to a massive games library with GamesPass membership. This deal comes just in time for Christmas.

Microsoft’s latest-gen console doesn't come bundled with any games in this deal, but it does include a controller and all the cables you'll need to get set up and play within a few minutes. The console also features Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.1 connectivity for a truly immersive experience in your living room. Although not as good as PC gaming, you get a lot of gaming power for a mere $399 — less than the cost of a semi-decent graphics card.

The Xbox Series X comes with built-in storage for your games, but you can also increase upon the onboard 1TB of storage with one of the proprietary external storage expansion cards from Seagate and Western Digital.