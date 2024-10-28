Lenovo Legion Go now down to just $499 — 8.8-inch behemoth undercuts Asus ROG Ally X and Valve Steam Deck OLED

As of this week, Lenovo's Legion Go handheld gaming PC, meant to compete with the likes of Valve Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, has finally seen a massive $100 price drop, at least on Amazon. The handheld is now on sale for $499. This makes it $300 cheaper than the souped-up Asus ROG Ally X's $799 MSRP and just $50 cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED's $549 MSRP.

Since the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset inside the Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally, both offer higher performance than Steam Deck and the internally identical Steam Deck OLED, this makes the Lenovo Legion Go one of the most price-competitive handhelds on the market, especially if its gorgeous 8.8-inch IPS display entices you. In our full review of the Lenovo Legion Go (and updates have since somewhat improved the device), we praised its dual USB-C ports, display, sturdy kickstand, and detachable controllers.

For handheld gaming PC buyers who are looking beyond the entry-level Steam Deck, Legion Go becomes a compelling alternative to Steam Deck OLED if you don't mind trading OLED quality for a larger IPS display. It is so much cheaper than ROG Ally X—the only Z1 Extreme handheld to further improve performance compared to its peers—that a minor performance deficit (mostly felt in 1% lows) really doesn't matter.

The MSRP of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is $649, though since that doesn't offer the same performance as Ally X and you could either get a larger screen with Legion Go or a better screen with Deck OLED at $549, the original ROG Ally is looking less competitive than ever.

The Lenovo Legion Go should be a decent purchase in the long run. We expect a weaker or equivalent Lenovo Legion Go Lite to appear in the coming months, but that shouldn't matter if you're already shopping in this price range. That said, a truly upgraded Lenovo Legion Go 2 also seems set to appear at some point in 2025, though we don't yet have any expectations on what kind of power it will be flaunting. Perhaps Legion Go 2 or Legion Go Lite has something to do with this price drop?