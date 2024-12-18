Get gaming with this $1,099 pre-built iBUYPOWER desktop PC

If you're on the hunt for a gaming rig that delivers great performance for 1080p gaming without breaking the bank, then today's deal might be a good option. The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh Gaming PC uses a select combination of hardware that will let you play the latest games without pushing the budget too high.

For a limited time, you can snag the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming PC at Best Buy for just $1,099. Armed with an Intel Core i7 14700F processor, this small beast of a PC will ensure smooth multitasking and rapid processing for all your gaming and creative needs from video editing to streaming to doing homework.

The stylish chassis comes complete with customizable RGB lighting, which brightens up your computer area and adds a little lighting flair to your setup. The case looks good and is designed to help keep your components cool during intense gaming sessions.

iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh Gaming PC: now $1,099 at Best Buy (was $1,349)

A pre-built gaming PC from iBUYPOWER. This model, called the Trace 7 Mesh features great components for 1080p gaming. Packed in the tower are an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti PU, Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD for your operating system and games.

More important than the case is what's inside and that's a combination of the Intel 14700F CPU, Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti GPU, a large 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. With this setup of parts, you should be able to experience stunning visuals and smooth gameplay with advanced graphics rendering including DLSS 3, the card only comes with 8GB of VRAM though so will be limited on newer games with how much texture and shader information can be pre-loaded into memory.

