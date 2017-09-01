Acer ProDesigner BM320 4K Monitor Review

by
3 Comments

With all the hoopla surround gaming monitors and their adaptive-sync, fast refresh, super speedy panels, it’s easy to forget that we sometimes need a solid tool with accurate color and features more befitting a professional workstation. One of the criteria we look for in such products is an Adobe RGB gamut. Photographers and graphic artists need the extra volume provided by that large color space. With Rec.2020 still in the prototype stage, video editors need something that can cover DCI-P3 when they’re working on Ultra HD Blu-ray releases.

We haven’t seen a new wide-gamut display in a while, but Acer just sent us its BM320 for evaluation. It’s a 32” IPS screen with Ultra HD resolution, 10-bit native color depth, an Adobe RGB gamut, factory calibration, and a heavily-built chassis that should keep it in operation for the long haul. Let’s take a look.

Specifications

Acer ProDesigner BM320
$999.99 Newegg
    Specifications
  • Panel Type & Backlight
    IPS / W-LED, edge array
  • Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
    32" / 16:9
  • Max Resolution & Refresh
    3840x2160 @ 60Hz Density - 137ppi
  • Native Color Depth & Gamut
    10-bit / Adobe RGB
  • Response Time (GTG)
    5ms
  • Brightness
    350cd/m²
  • Contrast
    1000:1
  • Speakers
    (2) 2W
  • Video Inputs
    (1) DisplayPort v1.2, (1) DP mini, (1) HDMI 2.0
  • Audio
    3.5mm analog input, 3.5mm headphone output
  • USB
    3.0: (1) up, (4) down
  • Power Consumption
    40w, brightness @ 200nits
  • Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
    28.6 x 18.3-24.2 x 11.2" (726 x 472-615 x 284mm)
  • Panel Thickness
    2.3" (58mm)
  • Bezel Width
    Top/Sides: 0.4" (10mm), Bottom: 0.9" (24mm)
  • Weight
    24.4lbs (11.1kg)
  • Warranty
    3 Years

The BM320 checks all the boxes for a professional workspace. The 32” IPS panel sports Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution for a pixel density of 137ppi. The backlight is flicker-free and has a low blue-light feature to tone down the color temp for a fatigue-free workday. The color depth is 10-bits native, which is supported by both DisplayPorts and the single HDMI 2.0 input. You also get DVI for compatibility with nearly any video card.

Calibration is taken care of in advance and certified with an enclosed data sheet. You also get uniformity compensation and three color modes corresponding to Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec.709. The only thing missing is a DCI-P3 preset. The chassis offers modern styling with a relatively slim profile and thin 10mm bezels around the top and sides. It’s not quite frameless, but it’s about as narrow as any similar monitor can boast.

If you’re in the market for a large proofing monitor and don’t want to deal with calibration, the BM320 might be a good choice. Let’s dive into the tests and see how it stacks up.

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

The carton is well-armored against shipping abuse and protects the contents with rigid foam blocks. The base is the only thing you must assemble when unpacking. The box also includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB cables, along with an IEC cord for the internal power supply. If you need an analog audio connection, that cable is included too.

Product 360

  • a-angle3
  • a-controls
  • a-side
  • a-back
  • a-inputs

For a 32” monitor, the BM320 is relatively compact with a slim panel, just-right-sized base, and a heavy, telescoping upright. There is plenty of heft, though. At nearly 25 pounds, Acer has provided a solidly-built display with a rugged chassis to match. The bezel is just 10mm around the top and sides and 24mm at the bottom. The image shows a thin frame, so it’s not truly borderless. The anti-glare layer (3H hardness) fits flush for a completely unblemished look when the screen is off. Clarity is top-shelf with no signs of grain or artifacts. With a high 137ppi density, the image is always sharp and clear.

Controls are around back at the lower right and consist of four buttons and a joystick. OSD navigation can be accomplished with said stick, while two of the keys are programmable. The top one toggles power. The LED is blue and stands out from the bottom in a neat geometric shape. It’s a small detail but one we haven’t seen before.

The side profile is a tad thinner than most monitors this size and includes two of the four USB ports. The monolithic stand supports a full array of adjustments, including nearly six inches of height, 5° forward/25° backward tilt, 45° swivel in each direction, and a portrait mode. Movement is both firm and smooth with no play whatsoever. This is one beefy monitor.

Around back is a component bulge that offers plenty of ventilation and two small speakers that fire back at the wall. Power consumption is spec’d at 50W average, but our Kill-A-Watt measured just 40W when the backlight was set to 200nits. That keeps the BM320 running cool all day.

The input panel faces downwards and includes one HDMI 2.0, two v1.2 DisplayPorts (one mini), and a DVI input. The remaining USB ports are here too (v3.0) along with analog audio jacks, one in and one out.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content

Acer ProDesigner BM320
$999.99 Newegg

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Specifications
  2. OSD Setup & Calibration
  3. Brightness & Contrast
  4. Grayscale, Gamma & Color
  5. Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
  6. Conclusion
About the author
Christian Eberle

Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • kenop
    Sorry to be an idiot, but I can't figure this out. I use X-Rite's i1 Display Pro, but it requires what I think of as manually calibrating the monitor. So for me, the statements "No gains from manual calibration" and "most users will employ software solutions like CalMAN or X-Rite to get their color spot-on" are contradictory. Can I or can I not use i1 Display Pro to calibrate the BM320? Thank you for another great review!
    0
  • kenop
    And an observation on Acer's warranty: It allows up to THIRTY ONE defective pixels on this monitor (though only one defective pixel is allowed in the central 1/9th portion). Seems like a lot to me, but admittedly I haven't been comparing warranties yet.
    0
  • AnimeMania
    Anonymous said:
    And an observation on Acer's warranty: It allows up to THIRTY ONE defective pixels on this monitor (though only one defective pixel is allowed in the central 1/9th portion). Seems like a lot to me, but admittedly I haven't been comparing warranties yet.


    You have to remember there are 8,294,400 pixels on the screen. It is probably hard to produce a 4K monitor with no dead pixels at an affordable price.
    0
Most Popular
  1. Best Monitors
  2. AOC C4008VU8 UHD Monitor Review
  3. Acer Predator Z301CT Monitor Review
Also for acer
Acer XG270HU
No Review
$499.99 Newegg
Acer XG270HU
No Review
$499.99 Newegg
Acer XB270HU
No Review
$799.99 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices