Best Cooling

Lower CPU temperatures provide improved stability, efficiency and reliability. This benefits everyone, from overclockers seeking the highest work rate, to efficiency enthusiasts trying to achieve the least energy per unit of work. Nothing promotes cooling value better than a big passive heat sink and a cheap active fan. Designs that improve airflow while also reducing noise drive higher cooling-to-noise performance ratios.
Noctua NH-D14Big
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 163 x 150 x 158mm
- Base Height
- 46mm
- Assembly Offset
- 0 (+25mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 1276g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 140 x 25mm, (1) 120 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (2) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 5 Years
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3Big
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 168 x 140 x 150mm
- Base Height
- 41mm
- Assembly Offset
- 0 (+22mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 1247g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 25mm, (1) 135 x 22mm
- Connectors
- (2) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 2 Years
Deepcool Gamer Storm Assassin IIBig
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 168 x 137 x 157mm
- Base Height
- 43mm
- Assembly Offset
- -0.7mm (+18mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 1418g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 25mm, (1) 140 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (2) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 3 Years
Noctua NH-D15Big
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 163 x 152 x 163mm
- Base Height
- 43mm
- Assembly Offset
- 0 (+26mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 1361g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (2) 150 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (2) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 115x, 2011
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Cooler Master MasterAir Pro 4Big
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 159 x 129 x 84mm
- Base Height
- 36mm
- Assembly Offset
- 0 (+25mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 680g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Noctua NH-U14SBig
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 168 x 150 x 79mm
- Base Height
- 46mm
- Assembly Offset
- 0 (+25mm w/Fan)
- Weight
- 1021g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 140 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 3 Years
Noctua NH-U9DX i4Mid
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 127 x 108 x 119mm
- Base Height
- 31mm
- Assembly Offset
- ✗
- Weight
- 652g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (2) 92 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (2) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- ✗
- Intel Sockets
- 1356, 2011x
- Warranty
- 6 Years
Deepcool Gammaxx 400Mid
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 155 x 134 x 76mm
- Base Height
- 41mm
- Assembly Offset
- ✗
- Weight
- 595g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- Clip-on
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 2 Years
Reeven RC-1001b BrontesSlim
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 59 x 114 x 105mm
- Base Height
- 18mm
- Assembly Offset
- 10mm
- Weight
- 340g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 12mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366
- Warranty
- 2 Years
be quiet! Shadow Rock LPSlim
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 76 x 134 x 122mm
- Base Height
- 32mm
- Assembly Offset
- 20mm
- Weight
- 397g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 120 x 25mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011x
- Warranty
- 3 Years
Raijintek PallasSlim
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 68 x 153 x 150mm
- Base Height
- 41mm
- Assembly Offset
- 32mm
- Weight
- 539g
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 140 x 13mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 775, 115x, 1366, 2011
- Warranty
- 2 Years
SilverStone Argon AR06Slim
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 58 x 105 x 92mm
- Base Height
- 3mm
- Assembly Offset
- ✗
- Weight
- 369oz
- Materials
- Aluminum Fins, Copper Base
- Fans
- (1) 92 x 15mm
- Connectors
- (1) PWM
- AMD Sockets
- 4-bolt Rectangular
- Intel Sockets
- 115x
- Warranty
- 1 Year
We rank performance by a cooling-to-noise ratio, and value as performance-per-dollar. The formula for success has always involved a mixture of increased surface area and improved airflow to keep temperatures low, along with highly-conductive materials to promote the transfer of heat between the CPU and the cooling surface. Maximizing performance usually requires a large heat sink, though some of these models are too large to fit mid-sized or smaller cases. We divide the range into Big Air solutions over six inches tall, Mid-Sized coolers that are between three and six inches tall, and low-profile "Slim" coolers that are less-than three inches tall.
Large coolers generally require a tower, though a few Mini-ITX gaming cubes are designed extra tall to compensate. Mid-sized coolers fit most mid-sized cases and motherboards, albeit with reduced performance of smaller fans and sinks. Slim coolers are under three inches tall and are generally designed for low-profile cases. Due to various socket positions of different motherboards, it's important to compare the actual specifications of each cooler to the motherboard as well as the case.
Best Big Air CPU Coolers
One of the top coolers of 2012, the NH-D14 remains on our list due to component clearance problems when using the larger NH-D15 with some motherboards and graphics cards.
The Dark Rock Pro 3 offers an excellent mix of cooling and noise, its better overall performance pushing value parity to less expensive Big Air rivals.
Somewhat expensive at $80, Deepcooler’s Gamer Storm Assassin II performs well enough to overcome its greatest rival in overall value.
Better big-cooling value for anyone who never moves their PC.
Offering great cooling performance and reasonable quietness at a moderate price, Cooler Master’s MasterAir Pro 4 looks like a spectacular deal for buyers who value longevity more than frugality.
Having won our award back when its dual-tower sibling was far more expensive, recommendations for the NH-U14S are currently reserved for builders who really need its extra memory clearance.
Best Mid-Air CPU Cooler
The NH-U9DX i4 provides enough of a performance advantage that we recommend builders to select a case and memory to match. It’s because this logic sounds backwards that we gave the NH-U9DX i4 an approved, rather than recommended, award.
By a wide margin, Deepcool's Gammaxx 400 has the best performance-to-price ratio of any cooler I've recently tested. It will remain on the top of my purchase list until something with even greater value comes along to replace it.
Best Slim Air CPU Coolers
At only $40, the Reeven RC-1001 Brontes blows away the competition by matching the performance of larger downdraft style coolers, while occupying a minimum amount of space. Thanks to its small size, the Brontes should be a perfect choice for all but the smallest of cases.
Although be quiet!'s Shadow Rock LP is the best performing cooler in our round-up and the second best in value, its relatively tall height will prevent it from fitting in some of the smaller Mini ITX and HPTC cases. However, we still highly recommend it for anyone who's looking for an outstanding compact cooler.
The Rajintek Pallas surprised us by being cooler, shorter, and cheaper than its high-priced competitor. The best deal in low-profile cooling to date, the only reservation in our recommendation concerns its flat support plate, which may not fit over surface-mounted ICs on the back of some Mini ITX motherboards.
For the price, SilverStone's AR06 delivers average performance in a very compact footprint, and therefore receives our approval for anyone looking for a good, budget oriented compact cooler.
