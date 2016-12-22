Login | Sign Up
Search

Best Cooling

by

Lower CPU temperatures provide improved stability, efficiency and reliability. This benefits everyone, from overclockers seeking the highest work rate, to efficiency enthusiasts trying to achieve the least energy per unit of work. Nothing promotes cooling value better than a big passive heat sink and a cheap active fan. Designs that improve airflow while also reducing noise drive higher cooling-to-noise performance ratios.

MORE: Best Liquid Coolers

MORE: All Cooling Content

We rank performance by a cooling-to-noise ratio, and value as performance-per-dollar. The formula for success has always involved a mixture of increased surface area and improved airflow to keep temperatures low, along with highly-conductive materials to promote the transfer of heat between the CPU and the cooling surface. Maximizing performance usually requires a large heat sink, though some of these models are too large to fit mid-sized or smaller cases. We divide the range into Big Air solutions over six inches tall, Mid-Sized coolers that are between three and six inches tall, and low-profile "Slim" coolers that are less-than three inches tall.

Large coolers generally require a tower, though a few Mini-ITX gaming cubes are designed extra tall to compensate. Mid-sized coolers fit most mid-sized cases and motherboards, albeit with reduced performance of smaller fans and sinks. Slim coolers are under three inches tall and are generally designed for low-profile cases. Due to various socket positions of different motherboards, it's important to compare the actual specifications of each cooler to the motherboard as well as the case.

Best Big Air CPU Coolers

Noctua NH-D14
Pros
  • Available In Legacy And LGA-2011x Versions
  • High cooling capacity
  • Largest Cooler to fit some motherboards
Cons
  • SE2011 version is exclusive to LGA-2011x
  • Some motherboards upgradable to NH-D15
  • Extra weight requires delicate handling of PC.
Verdict

One of the top coolers of 2012, the NH-D14 remains on our list due to component clearance problems when using the larger NH-D15 with some motherboards and graphics cards.

-

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3
Pros
  • Temperature
  • Sound
  • Size
  • Matching heat pipe tips & top plate
Cons
  • Price
Verdict

The Dark Rock Pro 3 offers an excellent mix of cooling and noise, its better overall performance pushing value parity to less expensive Big Air rivals.

$104.95 Amazon

Deepcool Gamer Storm Assassin II
Pros
  • Thermal performance
  • Low noise
  • Side clearance
  • Price
Cons
  • Weight
Verdict

Somewhat expensive at $80, Deepcooler’s Gamer Storm Assassin II performs well enough to overcome its greatest rival in overall value.

$79.99 Newegg

Noctua NH-D15
Pros
  • Thermal Performance
  • Low Noise
  • Price
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Weight (3lbs)
  • Possible component clearance issues
  • Price
Verdict

Better big-cooling value for anyone who never moves their PC.

$104.08 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterAir Pro 4
Pros
  • Cooling
  • Moderate noise
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Price
Verdict

Offering great cooling performance and reasonable quietness at a moderate price, Cooler Master’s MasterAir Pro 4 looks like a spectacular deal for buyers who value longevity more than frugality.

$45.00 -

Noctua NH-U14S
Pros
  • Enhanced DIMM clearance
  • Great single-tower performance
  • Less weight than NH-D14
Cons
  • Currently priced similarly to the NH-D14, in spite of its lower complexity and performance
Verdict

Having won our award back when its dual-tower sibling was far more expensive, recommendations for the NH-U14S are currently reserved for builders who really need its extra memory clearance.

-

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Graphics

Best Mid-Air CPU Cooler

Noctua NH-U9DX i4
Pros
  • The NH-U9DX i4 is capable of cooling overclocked Haswell-E processors at low noise
Cons
  • A maximum DIMM height of less than 35mm and overall cooler height of 5” limit a builder’s choice of DRAM and cases
Verdict

The NH-U9DX i4 provides enough of a performance advantage that we recommend builders to select a case and memory to match. It’s because this logic sounds backwards that we gave the NH-U9DX i4 an approved, rather than recommended, award.

$69.99 Amazon

Deepcool Gammaxx 400
Pros
  • Moderate thickness for extra memory clearance
  • Cooling
  • Price
Cons
  • Unfinished appearance
  • Slightly high noise
Verdict

By a wide margin, Deepcool's Gammaxx 400 has the best performance-to-price ratio of any cooler I've recently tested. It will remain on the top of my purchase list until something with even greater value comes along to replace it.

$29.99 Amazon

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: Best PSUs

MORE: Best SSDs

Best Slim Air CPU Coolers

Reeven RC-1001 Brontes
Pros
  • Cheap
  • Quiet
  • Performs as well as larger rivals while occupying less space
Cons
  • No support for 130W CPUs including Intel LGA 2011x sockets
Verdict

At only $40, the Reeven RC-1001 Brontes blows away the competition by matching the performance of larger downdraft style coolers, while occupying a minimum amount of space. Thanks to its small size, the Brontes should be a perfect choice for all but the smallest of cases.

$39.95 Performance PCs

be quiet! Shadow Rock LP
Pros
  • Cool
  • Quiet
  • Cheap
  • Compatible with all modern CPU sockets
Cons
  • Height
  • Requires the use of low profile RAM
Verdict

Although be quiet!'s Shadow Rock LP is the best performing cooler in our round-up and the second best in value, its relatively tall height will prevent it from fitting in some of the smaller Mini ITX and HPTC cases. However, we still highly recommend it for anyone who's looking for an outstanding compact cooler.

$63.40 Amazon

Raijintek Pallas
Pros
  • Enhanced cooling performance
  • Reduced profile
  • Improved Cooling-To-Noise Ratio
  • Moderate pricing
Cons
  • Higher noise level
  • Flat support plate incompatible with some Mini-ITX motherboards.
Verdict

The Rajintek Pallas surprised us by being cooler, shorter, and cheaper than its high-priced competitor. The best deal in low-profile cooling to date, the only reservation in our recommendation concerns its flat support plate, which may not fit over surface-mounted ICs on the back of some Mini ITX motherboards.

-

SilverStone Argon AR06
Pros
  • Price
  • Size
Cons
  • Lacks compatibility for Intel sockets other than LGA 115x
Verdict

For the price, SilverStone's AR06 delivers average performance in a very compact footprint, and therefore receives our approval for anyone looking for a good, budget oriented compact cooler.

$39.99 Amazon

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

Next
Summary
  1. Best Air CPU Coolers
  2. Best Closed-Loop Liquid CPU Coolers
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom
Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Also for noctua
Noctua NH-U9DX i4
No Review
$69.99 Amazon
Noctua NH-U14S
No Review
$79.99 Amazon
Noctua NH-D15
No Review
$98.94 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices