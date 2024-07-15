Eleegoo Neptune 4 Pro, our top-rated 3D printer, is now $240 at Newegg

Low-cost, high-speed and great quality 3D prints

ELEGOO Neptune 4 Pro
(Image credit: Amazon / Pexels)

When we reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice, and for good reason. This direct drive FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printer boasts linear rods, synchronized dual Z-axis threaded rods and a Klipper-based firmware. Now with $122 off the price, this $240 3D printer is fast, cheap and produces great quality prints.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer: now $239 at Newegg Use code: MKTC2GSFYBL9

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer: now $239 at Newegg (was $362) Use code: MKTC2GSFYBL9

The price of great-looking 3D prints just got cheaper. You won't be hanging around either, as the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro both prints in great quality, and fast!

Specifications of Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 

Machine Footprint18.70 x 17.52 x 20.28 inches (475mm x 445mm x 515mm)
Build Volume8.85 x 8.85 x 10.43 inches (225mm x 225mm x 265mm)
Material1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS
Power Supply310W
Bed Leveling121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling
Nozzle.4mm
Max. Nozzle Temperature300°C / 572°F
Max. Bed Temperature110°C / 230°F
Printing Speed30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s)
Build PlatformMagnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform
ConnectivityUSB, microSD
Interface4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With a build volume of 225mm x 225mm x 265mm, you get plenty of workspace. The texture PEI build platform and intelligent segmented heatbed means that the Neptune 4 Pro has excellent part adhesion, meaning you won't need glue to hold your prints in place.


Coming as a part-built kit, the Neptune 4 Pro is easy to assemble; just a few screws and you are ready to level the print bed. You need to do this manually, and then run a 121-point automated bed level sequence. After finally setting the Z-offset you're good to start printing with a range of filaments. 

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Running a branch of the Klipper firmware, the Neptune 4 Pro is much faster than is predecessors, which ran Marlin firmware. The increased speed of the Neptune 4 Pro means that you will need better cooling. Thankfully the Neptune 4 Pro has a huge part cooling fan that resides across the X-axis. There are three fan modes: mute, normal, and sport, with sport being the loudest and most powerful.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is a formidable printer that dominates this price-range. Speed, quality and impressive part-cooling makes this a great purchase for all levels of 3D printer enthusiasts.

Les Pounder
Les Pounder

Les Pounder is an associate editor at Tom's Hardware. He is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training program "Picademy".