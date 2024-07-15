Eleegoo Neptune 4 Pro, our top-rated 3D printer, is now $240 at Newegg

When we reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice, and for good reason. This direct drive FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printer boasts linear rods, synchronized dual Z-axis threaded rods and a Klipper-based firmware. Now with $122 off the price, this $240 3D printer is fast, cheap and produces great quality prints.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer: now $239 at Newegg (was $362) Use code: MKTC2GSFYBL9 The price of great-looking 3D prints just got cheaper. You won't be hanging around either, as the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro both prints in great quality, and fast!

Specifications of Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

Swipe to scroll horizontally Machine Footprint 18.70 x 17.52 x 20.28 inches (475mm x 445mm x 515mm) Build Volume 8.85 x 8.85 x 10.43 inches (225mm x 225mm x 265mm) Material 1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS Power Supply 310W Bed Leveling 121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling Nozzle .4mm Max. Nozzle Temperature 300°C / 572°F Max. Bed Temperature 110°C / 230°F Printing Speed 30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s) Build Platform Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform Connectivity USB, microSD Interface 4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With a build volume of 225mm x 225mm x 265mm, you get plenty of workspace. The texture PEI build platform and intelligent segmented heatbed means that the Neptune 4 Pro has excellent part adhesion, meaning you won't need glue to hold your prints in place.



Coming as a part-built kit, the Neptune 4 Pro is easy to assemble; just a few screws and you are ready to level the print bed. You need to do this manually, and then run a 121-point automated bed level sequence. After finally setting the Z-offset you're good to start printing with a range of filaments.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Running a branch of the Klipper firmware, the Neptune 4 Pro is much faster than is predecessors, which ran Marlin firmware. The increased speed of the Neptune 4 Pro means that you will need better cooling. Thankfully the Neptune 4 Pro has a huge part cooling fan that resides across the X-axis. There are three fan modes: mute, normal, and sport, with sport being the loudest and most powerful.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is a formidable printer that dominates this price-range. Speed, quality and impressive part-cooling makes this a great purchase for all levels of 3D printer enthusiasts.