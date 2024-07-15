Eleegoo Neptune 4 Pro, our top-rated 3D printer, is now $240 at Newegg
Low-cost, high-speed and great quality 3D prints
When we reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice, and for good reason. This direct drive FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printer boasts linear rods, synchronized dual Z-axis threaded rods and a Klipper-based firmware. Now with $122 off the price, this $240 3D printer is fast, cheap and produces great quality prints.
Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer: now $239 at Newegg (was $362) Use code: MKTC2GSFYBL9
The price of great-looking 3D prints just got cheaper. You won't be hanging around either, as the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro both prints in great quality, and fast!
Specifications of Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro
|Machine Footprint
|18.70 x 17.52 x 20.28 inches (475mm x 445mm x 515mm)
|Build Volume
|8.85 x 8.85 x 10.43 inches (225mm x 225mm x 265mm)
|Material
|1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS
|Power Supply
|310W
|Bed Leveling
|121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling
|Nozzle
|.4mm
|Max. Nozzle Temperature
|300°C / 572°F
|Max. Bed Temperature
|110°C / 230°F
|Printing Speed
|30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s)
|Build Platform
|Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform
|Connectivity
|USB, microSD
|Interface
|4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD
With a build volume of 225mm x 225mm x 265mm, you get plenty of workspace. The texture PEI build platform and intelligent segmented heatbed means that the Neptune 4 Pro has excellent part adhesion, meaning you won't need glue to hold your prints in place.
Coming as a part-built kit, the Neptune 4 Pro is easy to assemble; just a few screws and you are ready to level the print bed. You need to do this manually, and then run a 121-point automated bed level sequence. After finally setting the Z-offset you're good to start printing with a range of filaments.
Running a branch of the Klipper firmware, the Neptune 4 Pro is much faster than is predecessors, which ran Marlin firmware. The increased speed of the Neptune 4 Pro means that you will need better cooling. Thankfully the Neptune 4 Pro has a huge part cooling fan that resides across the X-axis. There are three fan modes: mute, normal, and sport, with sport being the loudest and most powerful.
The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is a formidable printer that dominates this price-range. Speed, quality and impressive part-cooling makes this a great purchase for all levels of 3D printer enthusiasts.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Les Pounder is an associate editor at Tom's Hardware. He is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training program "Picademy".