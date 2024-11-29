Elegoo's Editor's Choice-winning Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer drops to its lowest-ever price of $269

3D Printing used to be expensive and difficult. I remember my first 3D printer was an Anet A8 and it printed OK, but it was difficult to use, and it looked like a droid found at the back of a Jawa's Sandcrawler! Oh, and it had the nickname "Firestarter," which was worrisome.

In recent years, 3D printers have become so much better. One of the best modern budget 3D printers is the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro, which we gave an Editor's Choice award to in our review and it is now at its lowest-ever price!

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $359, now $269 at Amazon

Printing at upto 500mm/s, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro has a powerful cooling system, linear rods for fast and precise movement, and a textured PEI build platform that holds your print down firm. A direct drive extruder means that this printer can print a range of filaments, from soft TPU to ABS and PETG.

Specifications of Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

Swipe to scroll horizontally Machine Footprint 18.70 x 17.52 x 20.28 inches (475mm x 445mm x 515mm) Build Volume 8.85 x 8.85 x 10.43 inches (225mm x 225mm x 265mm) Material 1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS Power Supply 310W Bed Leveling 121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling Nozzle .4mm Max. Nozzle Temperature 300°C / 572°F Max. Bed Temperature 110°C / 230°F Printing Speed 30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s) Build Platform Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform Connectivity USB, microSD Interface 4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

As it arrives mostly built, you'll be up and running in no time with this printer. The kit comes with all the parts and tools necessary to finish the build. All you really need to do is attach the gantry to the base, connect a few ports, and then attach the spool holder and cooling fan array.

The 225 x 225 x 265mm build volume is the sweet spot for most users, though if you want to print bigger, there are Plus and Max versions that offer the same speed for a larger print volume.

The build plate has a segmented heatbed, which saves energy by only heating a 120 x 120mm area at the center of the bed with a 100W heater. Should you need a larger build area, it will use an additional 100W heater to heat the entire bed, keeping your prints firmly attached.

The cooling fan is fearsome! It has a "sport" mode which is used to rapidly cool the molten plastic as the extruder moves around the print at 500mm/s! Linear rods provide smooth and precise control of the axis, giving you a crisp and detailed print.

This is a great 3D printer for beginners and those wanting to build a cheap and effective print farm for cosplay production and model making.