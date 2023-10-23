FAQs

Can I get NZXT Black Friday deals? NZXT tends to run sales for Black Friday each year, with as much as $300 off selected products. Deals tend to appear towards the middle of November and last until Cyber Monday. We'll be keeping up with the latest NZXT Black Friday deals and adding them to this page, so check in whenever you're looking to save.

How much does NZXT charge for shipping? Shipping fees for NZXT products are based on the weight of the product and the distance shipped. To see the estimated shipping costs for your order, you will need to add the items to your cart and proceed to the shipping options to see the final fee.

How long is NZXT’s Warranty on PCs? NZXT offers a 2-year warranty on their prebuilt gaming PCs. This will cover most defects from either assembly or wear and tear of included components. These are only the basics of the warranty structure so please head to NZXT’s warranty page for more information.

How can I contact NZXT? If you need to get in touch with NZXT, you can either use their live chat feature (found on their website) or call their support team on 800-228-9395. The team is on hand between 8am - 8pm (PST) to support with any queries. You can also find a range of FAQs and articles through the Support Center.

Hints and Tips

Watch for NZXT sales: NZXT regularly runs sales throughout the year, with more discounts appearing around key retailing seasons such as New Year's, Black Friday, Christmas & Labor Day. Keep an eye out for promotions that offer lower prices - we've previously seen 20% off selected products.

Sign up for the NZXT newsletter: Don’t be the last to know about the latest NZXT products and deals. It’s free to sign up to the NZXT newsletter with your email address or mobile phone number, and signing up is a great way to keep up to date on exclusive discounts, promotions, or upcoming sales on many of NZXT’s products.

Follow NZXT on social media: As well as the newsletter, you can keep up with the latest info on NZXT products & promotions via social media. You can find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Reddit & Discord amongst other platforms. Just follow them to receive updates as they're posted.