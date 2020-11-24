Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Squarespace

Getting Started

With so many Squarespace plans to choose from, you can do things your way. Start with their award-winning templates, then customize them to fit your style and professional needs based on your business. You can also enjoy a free custom Squarespace domain name for the first year of an annual website plan for that final touch.



Add your text and photos, create a logo with their online tools, and promote your newly-published website with their email marketing solutions. You can even download their innovative Squarespace app to edit while on the go for even better service.

No matter if you’re using Squarespace e-commerce or building your online portfolio, there are solutions for you at each step of the way so you’ll never feel stuck. Take advantage of their exclusive 10% off Squarespace coupon at checkout to get started!

Enjoy Student Savings

Whether it’s your online portfolio, foodie blog, or side hustle, their award-winning websites can be customized to fit every student’s needs. Get started with their exclusive Squarespace promo for students - 50% off the first full year by signing up with your academic email address. If for any reason you are not eligible for this deal, you can still use one of our Squarespace discounts or a Squarespace coupon code to save!

Save At Checkout

Once you’ve decided to take the plunge, you’ll have to pick the right plan that is completely aligned with your specific business or personal needs. Choose between Squarespace commerce, personal, business, or advanced commerce subscriptions; all are billed monthly, or you can save up to 30% with an annual subscription. Just make sure you apply our Squarespace discount code or Squarespace coupons before finalizing that purchase.

You can also purchase one of their Squarespace gift cards to give as a gift; it’s the perfect way to help a friend or family member start their journey towards a better website! As they are an online-only service, there are no Squarespace shipping costs, you’ll receive all of your purchases right in your online account.

If you need help navigating their cutting-edge website, just reach out to the Squarespace customer service team for personalized assistance.

Annual Subscription Savings

The cost of Squarespace varies between $12 and $40 per month, and it offers a 14-day free trial. Most of the Squarespace coupon codes are meant for newly registered users. You may want to start with Squarespace's free trial and then upgrade to its cheapest $12 plan if you like it. They provide multiple discounts, deals, and offers for first-time users on annual subscriptions that can help you save big bucks. The cheapest plan is an entry-level plan that offers unlimited storage and bandwidth, a free domain, and is ad-free, making it a fine option for professional websites. Choose one of the promo codes we offer and go to Squarespace to get a whopping deal on web building services.

Squarespace Subscriptions

Apart from their holidays and special events deals, Squarespace offers huge savings for those who subscribe to any of their plans; monthly or annual. With a single subscription, you can enjoy multiple tools such as Squarespace landing page builder and keep an eye on regular reports via Squarespace analytics, and much more.

Blogs have become a major part of any website and choosing a unique layout for them can be tricky. However, with Squarespace blog templates, you can bring your website up in the game and make a huge impact. You can enjoy all these features at a minimum cost using the right Squarespace coupon code.

Squarespace Refunds

If you're not satisfied with your Squarespace services, you are free to cancel at any time. The cancellation of your subscription is usually free. As far as the refund is concerned, if you are subscribed to an annual plan and cancel it within 14 days of your subscription, you will receive a refund. All other plans will not be refunded, including monthly plans.

If a Squarespace domain registration is canceled within five days or less of registration, you can get a refund. Also, remember that you cannot receive a refund on auto-renewal payments. To begin the process of refund, you may have to reach out to their customer support. Once it's confirmed, you will get your money back within a few days.