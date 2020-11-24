|Top-rated Coupons & Offers
|Applies to...
|Amount Saved
|Validity
10% off a domain with this Squarespace promo code
Domains
|10% Off
Ended
Enjoy a 14 day Squarespace free trial
Website plans
Free Trial
Active
50% off your first year with the Squarespace student discount
All plans
50% Off
Active
20% off website plans with this Squarespace discount code
All plans
20% Off
Ended
With so many Squarespace plans to choose from, you can do things your way. Start with their award-winning templates, then customize them to fit your style and professional needs based on your business. You can also enjoy a free custom Squarespace domain name for the first year of an annual website plan for that final touch.
Add your text and photos, create a logo with their online tools, and promote your newly-published website with their email marketing solutions. You can even download their innovative Squarespace app to edit while on the go for even better service.
No matter if you’re using Squarespace e-commerce or building your online portfolio, there are solutions for you at each step of the way so you’ll never feel stuck. Take advantage of their exclusive 10% off Squarespace coupon at checkout to get started!
Whether it’s your online portfolio, foodie blog, or side hustle, their award-winning websites can be customized to fit every student’s needs. Get started with their exclusive Squarespace promo for students - 50% off the first full year by signing up with your academic email address. If for any reason you are not eligible for this deal, you can still use one of our Squarespace discounts or a Squarespace coupon code to save!
Once you’ve decided to take the plunge, you’ll have to pick the right plan that is completely aligned with your specific business or personal needs. Choose between Squarespace commerce, personal, business, or advanced commerce subscriptions; all are billed monthly, or you can save up to 30% with an annual subscription. Just make sure you apply our Squarespace discount code or Squarespace coupons before finalizing that purchase.
You can also purchase one of their Squarespace gift cards to give as a gift; it’s the perfect way to help a friend or family member start their journey towards a better website! As they are an online-only service, there are no Squarespace shipping costs, you’ll receive all of your purchases right in your online account.
If you need help navigating their cutting-edge website, just reach out to the Squarespace customer service team for personalized assistance.
The cost of Squarespace varies between $12 and $40 per month, and it offers a 14-day free trial. Most of the Squarespace coupon codes are meant for newly registered users. You may want to start with Squarespace's free trial and then upgrade to its cheapest $12 plan if you like it. They provide multiple discounts, deals, and offers for first-time users on annual subscriptions that can help you save big bucks. The cheapest plan is an entry-level plan that offers unlimited storage and bandwidth, a free domain, and is ad-free, making it a fine option for professional websites. Choose one of the promo codes we offer and go to Squarespace to get a whopping deal on web building services.
Apart from their holidays and special events deals, Squarespace offers huge savings for those who subscribe to any of their plans; monthly or annual. With a single subscription, you can enjoy multiple tools such as Squarespace landing page builder and keep an eye on regular reports via Squarespace analytics, and much more.
Blogs have become a major part of any website and choosing a unique layout for them can be tricky. However, with Squarespace blog templates, you can bring your website up in the game and make a huge impact. You can enjoy all these features at a minimum cost using the right Squarespace coupon code.
If you're not satisfied with your Squarespace services, you are free to cancel at any time. The cancellation of your subscription is usually free. As far as the refund is concerned, if you are subscribed to an annual plan and cancel it within 14 days of your subscription, you will receive a refund. All other plans will not be refunded, including monthly plans.
If a Squarespace domain registration is canceled within five days or less of registration, you can get a refund. Also, remember that you cannot receive a refund on auto-renewal payments. To begin the process of refund, you may have to reach out to their customer support. Once it's confirmed, you will get your money back within a few days.
You can use their website-specific discount for 10% off or browse here for the latest promotions! Make sure you check back frequently, as we’re always finding new codes to help you save on quality website essentials. You may also want to subscribe to their mailing list to hear about any upcoming offers. Searching for deals over the internet can be hard. By subscribing to their mailing list you can get all that information in your inbox without a hassle!
Yes, students can save 50% off their first year on any desired plan with their exclusive discount! This would mean that the lowest Personal plan would only cost $72 instead of $144 - that's a great deal. Just sign up using your academic email address to enjoy these savings; after your first year is up, make sure you renew using one of our discounts to maintain that lower price. However, you can't combine this discount with any other offer codes. It's a pretty amazing program because you can use it on for to three websites under one school email address.
Squarespace is an online-only platform, so there is no shipping cost, and all of your purchases will arrive in your account. You can enjoy Squarespace web design and other templates right after you have signed up.
To apply a coupon and get a discount on your purchase at Squarespace, you need to sign up and build your website. Once your 14-day free trial is over, you can press subscribe at the bottom of the page and select your desired plan. Enter your personal and billing details on the next page. You’ll see a review order panel, where there’s an option to add a promo code. Once the code is added, you’ll see the discounted amount instantly. Press checkout and continue building and maintaining your website.
Users can get up to $50.00 from their purchase back when they shop with Squarespace. You just need to sign up for free and buy a plan. Add a cashback promo in the order review panel to get a chunk of your money back. People have earned over $450 cashback a year using some of these promos. It's normally a feature of credit cards, but Squarespace sometimes offers cashback. Keep an eye out for these coupons in the sale section of their website or other platforms so you can apply when the time is right.
You can bookmark this page for future reference as we update the latest Squarespace discount coupons and codes. Squarespace has a coupon page, as well as many coupon partners that regularly post a list of coupons to help you save big bucks. They offer different discounts and the customers can get the corresponding coupons according to their needs. Moreover, one of the best ways to get news about deals and discounts is to subscribe to squarespace.com email and become a member.
Yes, Squarespace offers a military discount for its valuable users. However, there are selected platforms that provide valid coupons or promo codes for the military discount. It may take you a while to search for them on various search engines so we recommend that you bookmark this page and keep revisiting it. We post updated promotions, deals, and discounts regularly. These can help you save between 10%-20%
No. The Squarespace coupon system doesn't generally allow doubling up on coupons. Also, because of the limited number of input fields for discount codes, you can only apply one coupon per order and no coupon stacking can be done. For more details on this matter, you can reach out to their customer support team.