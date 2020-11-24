Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Online Software >
  3. Squarespace
Updated 17 October 2022

Squarespace Promo Codes 2022

Squarespace Promo Codes 2022

Build your perfect website from the ground up using these Squarespace promo codes. With so many options for hosting, email, marketing, and more, all you need is a Squarespace coupon to get started today!
10%
OFF

10% off your plan with this Squarespace coupon

Create a stunning website for 10% off when you use this Squarespace promo code on any plan of your choice.
24 uses today
Get CouponBEAURO
10%
OFF

10% off your plan with this Squarespace coupon

Create a stunning website for 10% off when you use this Squarespace promo code on any plan of your choice.
24 uses today
30%
OFF

Annual plans for up to 30% off

Thinking of starting a small online business or blog? Choose any annual Squarespace plan and you will save 25-30% off compared to paying monthly.
54 uses today
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Annual plans for up to 30% off

Thinking of starting a small online business or blog? Choose any annual Squarespace plan and you will save 25-30% off compared to paying monthly.
54 uses today
10%
OFF

EXCLUSIVE: 1-year plan for 10% off with this Squarespace promo code

Build your website for less simply by entering this promo code at checkout, getting you 10% off your Squarespace plan.
2 uses today
Get CouponTOMS10
10%
OFF

EXCLUSIVE: 1-year plan for 10% off with this Squarespace promo code

Build your website for less simply by entering this promo code at checkout, getting you 10% off your Squarespace plan.
2 uses today
10%
OFF

Annual plans for 10% off using this Squarespace coupon

2 uses today
Get CouponGIMME10
10%
OFF

Annual plans for 10% off using this Squarespace coupon

2 uses today
50%
OFF

50% off your first year with the Squarespace student discount

Sign up for a 1-year subscription with your academic email to receive 50% off with the Squarespace student discount. Get your website started today!
23 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

50% off your first year with the Squarespace student discount

Sign up for a 1-year subscription with your academic email to receive 50% off with the Squarespace student discount. Get your website started today!
23 uses today
25%
OFF

$27 per month for an annual Basic Commerce plan (25% off)

Expand your business with all of the features of a Squarespace eCommerce plan! Opt in for an annual subscription for only $27 per month, with total savings of 25% compared to monthly plans.
4 uses today
Get Deal
25%
OFF

$27 per month for an annual Basic Commerce plan (25% off)

Expand your business with all of the features of a Squarespace eCommerce plan! Opt in for an annual subscription for only $27 per month, with total savings of 25% compared to monthly plans.
4 uses today
30%
OFF

Most Popular: Annual Business plan for $23 per month (30% off)

6 uses today
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Most Popular: Annual Business plan for $23 per month (30% off)

6 uses today
FREE
DOMAIN

Free custom domain with any annual premium plan

3 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
DOMAIN

Free custom domain with any annual premium plan

3 uses today
10%
OFF

At least 10% off with the latest Squarespace promo codes and offers

2 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

At least 10% off with the latest Squarespace promo codes and offers

2 uses today
25%
OFF

Choose to pay annually and get 25% off personal website hosting

2 uses today
Get Deal
25%
OFF

Choose to pay annually and get 25% off personal website hosting

2 uses today
FREE
TRIAL

Free 14-day trial

Don't want to commit to a plan just yet? Start building your website for a free 2 weeks to see if Squarespace is right for you!
2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
TRIAL

Free 14-day trial

Don't want to commit to a plan just yet? Start building your website for a free 2 weeks to see if Squarespace is right for you!
2 uses today
FREE
LOGO

Create a free logo

Get Deal
FREE
LOGO

Create a free logo

13%
OFF

Pro Membership plans from £35 a month (13% off)

Get Deal
13%
OFF

Pro Membership plans from £35 a month (13% off)

FREE
DOMAIN

Free domain with all yearly memberships

2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
DOMAIN

Free domain with all yearly memberships

2 uses today
FREE
TRANSFER

Transfer your domain for free and get an extra year of registration for free

Extend your Squarespace domain registration for another year without extra charges when you transfer your domain.
1 use today
Get Deal
FREE
TRANSFER

Transfer your domain for free and get an extra year of registration for free

Extend your Squarespace domain registration for another year without extra charges when you transfer your domain.
1 use today
25%
OFF

25% off annual Advanced Commerce plans (now $49 per month)

Get Deal
25%
OFF

25% off annual Advanced Commerce plans (now $49 per month)

10%
OFF

Annual scheduling plans for up to 10% off

Simplify your online scheduling starting at just $14 a month. Take advantage of the easiest way to manage appointments that works with or without Squarespace website!
2 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Annual scheduling plans for up to 10% off

Simplify your online scheduling starting at just $14 a month. Take advantage of the easiest way to manage appointments that works with or without Squarespace website!
2 uses today
$100
OFF

Up to $100 in Google Ads credit with most plans

Want to advertise your business online? Spend at least $50 on Google Ads and you will receive up to $100 in credit for free!
1 use today
Get Deal
$100
OFF

Up to $100 in Google Ads credit with most plans

Want to advertise your business online? Spend at least $50 on Google Ads and you will receive up to $100 in credit for free!
1 use today
29%
OFF

28-29% off annual email marketing plans (from $5/month)

Get Deal
29%
OFF

28-29% off annual email marketing plans (from $5/month)

UNDER
$10

Under $10 for restaurant templates

Get Deal
UNDER
$10

Under $10 for restaurant templates

10%
OFF

Up to 10% off the Starter Plan when you pay annually (from $9 per month)

Get Deal
10%
OFF

Up to 10% off the Starter Plan when you pay annually (from $9 per month)

FREE
APPS

Free apps including site analytics and commerce analytics

Get Deal
FREE
APPS

Free apps including site analytics and commerce analytics

FREE
EMAIL

Free professional email for a year with any business or commerce plans

Upgrade your Squarespace website to a business or commerce plan to get your first year of professional G Suite email for free!
Get Deal
FREE
EMAIL

Free professional email for a year with any business or commerce plans

Upgrade your Squarespace website to a business or commerce plan to get your first year of professional G Suite email for free!
FROM
$20

Extra domains starting from $20

Get Deal
FROM
$20

Extra domains starting from $20

FREE
TEMPLATES

100s of website templates available for free

Get Deal
FREE
TEMPLATES

100s of website templates available for free

10%
OFF

10% off a year for Core plans ($18/month)

Get Deal
10%
OFF

10% off a year for Core plans ($18/month)

ZERO FEES

All commerce plans include 0% transaction fees

Get Deal
ZERO FEES

All commerce plans include 0% transaction fees

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Squarespace

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

10% off a domain with this Squarespace promo code

Domains

10% Off

Ended

Enjoy a 14 day Squarespace free trial

Website plans

Free Trial

Active

50% off your first year with the Squarespace student discount

All plans

50% Off

Active

20% off website plans with this Squarespace discount code

All plans

20% Off

Ended

Getting Started

With so many Squarespace plans to choose from, you can do things your way. Start with their award-winning templates, then customize them to fit your style and professional needs based on your business. You can also enjoy a free custom Squarespace domain name for the first year of an annual website plan for that final touch. 

Add your text and photos, create a logo with their online tools, and promote your newly-published website with their email marketing solutions. You can even download their innovative Squarespace app to edit while on the go for even better service.

No matter if you’re using Squarespace e-commerce or building your online portfolio, there are solutions for you at each step of the way so you’ll never feel stuck. Take advantage of their exclusive 10% off Squarespace coupon at checkout to get started! 

Enjoy Student Savings

Whether it’s your online portfolio, foodie blog, or side hustle, their award-winning websites can be customized to fit every student’s needs. Get started with their exclusive Squarespace promo for students - 50% off the first full year by signing up with your academic email address. If for any reason you are not eligible for this deal, you can still use one of our Squarespace discounts or a Squarespace coupon code to save!

Save At Checkout

Once you’ve decided to take the plunge, you’ll have to pick the right plan that is completely aligned with your specific business or personal needs. Choose between Squarespace commerce, personal, business, or advanced commerce subscriptions; all are billed monthly, or you can save up to 30% with an annual subscription. Just make sure you apply our Squarespace discount code or Squarespace coupons before finalizing that purchase.

You can also purchase one of their Squarespace gift cards to give as a gift; it’s the perfect way to help a friend or family member start their journey towards a better website! As they are an online-only service, there are no Squarespace shipping costs, you’ll receive all of your purchases right in your online account.

If you need help navigating their cutting-edge website, just reach out to the Squarespace customer service team for personalized assistance. 

Annual Subscription Savings

The cost of Squarespace varies between $12 and $40 per month, and it offers a 14-day free trial. Most of the Squarespace coupon codes are meant for newly registered users. You may want to start with Squarespace's free trial and then upgrade to its cheapest $12 plan if you like it. They provide multiple discounts, deals, and offers for first-time users on annual subscriptions that can help you save big bucks. The cheapest plan is an entry-level plan that offers unlimited storage and bandwidth, a free domain, and is ad-free, making it a fine option for professional websites. Choose one of the promo codes we offer and go to Squarespace to get a whopping deal on web building services. 

Squarespace Subscriptions

Apart from their holidays and special events deals, Squarespace offers huge savings for those who subscribe to any of their plans; monthly or annual. With a single subscription, you can enjoy multiple tools such as Squarespace landing page builder and keep an eye on regular reports via Squarespace analytics, and much more. 

Blogs have become a major part of any website and choosing a unique layout for them can be tricky. However, with Squarespace blog templates, you can bring your website up in the game and make a huge impact. You can enjoy all these features at a minimum cost using the right Squarespace coupon code.

Squarespace Refunds

If you're not satisfied with your Squarespace services, you are free to cancel at any time. The cancellation of your subscription is usually free. As far as the refund is concerned, if you are subscribed to an annual plan and cancel it within 14 days of your subscription, you will receive a refund. All other plans will not be refunded, including monthly plans. 

If a Squarespace domain registration is canceled within five days or less of registration, you can get a refund. Also, remember that you cannot receive a refund on auto-renewal payments. To begin the process of refund, you may have to reach out to their customer support. Once it's confirmed, you will get your money back within a few days.

Popular Expired Squarespace coupons

20%
OFF

20% off website plans with this Squarespace promo code

Boost your Squarespace website with top features and apps! Get an upgrade to Business or eCommerce plans for 20% off when you shop this offer.
20%
OFF

20% off website plans with this Squarespace promo code

Boost your Squarespace website with top features and apps! Get an upgrade to Business or eCommerce plans for 20% off when you shop this offer.
10%
OFF

10% off your first purchase with this Squarespace coupon

10%
OFF

10% off your first purchase with this Squarespace coupon

10%
OFF

Black Friday: 10% off all subscriptions with this Squarespace discount code

Choose a monthly or annual plan and launch your next website for 10% off with this limited-time Squarespace Black Friday offer.
10%
OFF

Black Friday: 10% off all subscriptions with this Squarespace discount code

Choose a monthly or annual plan and launch your next website for 10% off with this limited-time Squarespace Black Friday offer.
$15
OFF

Squarespace Coupon Code: $15 off all annual plans

Keep your website running smooth with all the premium features on annual plans for an extra $15 off. Just use this Squarespace promo code and save!
$15
OFF

Squarespace Coupon Code: $15 off all annual plans

Keep your website running smooth with all the premium features on annual plans for an extra $15 off. Just use this Squarespace promo code and save!
FREE
RENEWAL

Free domain renewal with this Squarespace discount code

Keep your Squarespace domain for another year without extra charges when you use this promo code at checkout.
FREE
RENEWAL

Free domain renewal with this Squarespace discount code

Keep your Squarespace domain for another year without extra charges when you use this promo code at checkout.
20%
OFF

Flash Offer: 20% off any new website plan

Buy a new subscription plan for a Squarespace website by August 13th and receive a 20% discount for the first annual or monthly plan.
20%
OFF

Flash Offer: 20% off any new website plan

Buy a new subscription plan for a Squarespace website by August 13th and receive a 20% discount for the first annual or monthly plan.
20%
OFF

Ends Tonight: 20% off any new website plan with this Squarespade promo code

Use this Squarespace coupon for 20% off tonight only on any website plan!
20%
OFF

Ends Tonight: 20% off any new website plan with this Squarespade promo code

Use this Squarespace coupon for 20% off tonight only on any website plan!
20%
OFF

Limited Time: 20% off monthly or annual website subscription

20%
OFF

Limited Time: 20% off monthly or annual website subscription

130
Coupons used today
27
Promo codes available

About Squarespace

Existing to help individuals with creative ideas stand out and succeed, with their catalog of beautiful Squarespace templates. Thanks to the Squarespace website, you can build a brand, share your story, or interact with customers with a professional online presence using a Squarespace website builder. They offer simple tools through a dynamic, all-in-one platform. Using this, you can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market yourself for less with our Squarespace promo code. 

Apart from many other perks, discounts, and deals, you are provided with free, unlimited hosting, advanced security, and reliable resources when you build a website with Squarespace. A live webinar, email, or live chat is available to provide you with individualized support. Start your free trial today with no credit card required! 

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Squarespace

Namecheap
SimpliSafe
NordVPN
Bitdefender
Dashlane
Autodesk
MacPaw

Squarespace: Frequently Asked Questions

How do you get a discount on Squarespace?

You can use their website-specific discount for 10% off or browse here for the latest promotions! Make sure you check back frequently, as we’re always finding new codes to help you save on quality website essentials. You may also want to subscribe to their mailing list to hear about any upcoming offers. Searching for deals over the internet can be hard. By subscribing to their mailing list you can get all that information in your inbox without a hassle!

Does Squarespace have any student discounts?

Yes, students can save 50% off their first year on any desired plan with their exclusive discount! This would mean that the lowest Personal plan would only cost $72 instead of $144 - that's a great deal. Just sign up using your academic email address to enjoy these savings; after your first year is up, make sure you renew using one of our discounts to maintain that lower price. However, you can't combine this discount with any other offer codes. It's a pretty amazing program because you can use it on for to three websites under one school email address. 

Does Squarespace offer free shipping?

Squarespace is an online-only platform, so there is no shipping cost, and all of your purchases will arrive in your account. You can enjoy Squarespace web design and other templates right after you have signed up. 

How to apply a Squarespace coupon at the checkout?

To apply a coupon and get a discount on your purchase at Squarespace, you need to sign up and build your website. Once your 14-day free trial is over, you can press subscribe at the bottom of the page and select your desired plan. Enter your personal and billing details on the next page. You’ll see a review order panel, where there’s an option to add a promo code. Once the code is added, you’ll see the discounted amount instantly. Press checkout and continue building and maintaining your website.

Does Squarespace have a Cashback program?

Users can get up to $50.00 from their purchase back when they shop with Squarespace. You just need to sign up for free and buy a plan. Add a cashback promo in the order review panel to get a chunk of your money back. People have earned over $450 cashback a year using some of these promos. It's normally a feature of credit cards, but Squarespace sometimes offers cashback. Keep an eye out for these coupons in the sale section of their website or other platforms so you can apply when the time is right. 

Where can I find the best deals list for a Squarespace discount?

You can bookmark this page for future reference as we update the latest Squarespace discount coupons and codes. Squarespace has a coupon page, as well as many coupon partners that regularly post a list of coupons to help you save big bucks. They offer different discounts and the customers can get the corresponding coupons according to their needs.  Moreover, ​​one of the best ways to get news about deals and discounts is to subscribe to squarespace.com email and become a member.

Does Squarespace offer a military discount?

Yes, Squarespace offers a military discount for its valuable users. However, there are selected platforms that provide valid coupons or promo codes for the military discount. It may take you a while to search for them on various search engines so we recommend that you bookmark this page and keep revisiting it. We post updated promotions, deals, and discounts regularly. These can help you save between 10%-20%

Can I use more than one Squarespace coupon at one time?

No. The Squarespace coupon system doesn't generally allow doubling up on coupons. Also, because of the limited number of input fields for discount codes, you can only apply one coupon per order and no coupon stacking can be done. For more details on this matter, you can reach out to their customer support team. 