Alienware bundle knocks $700 off the price of Aurora R16 PC and our favorite 34-inch Alienware OLED monitor

Today we have one great deal that turns into two when you take up a bundle offering and save yourself a whopping $700 with both offers combined. If you like the look of a new Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC, then check out this deal that not only saves you $300 off of the cost of a new gaming rig, but if you add the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF to your order you can save 44% ($400) off of the listed price of this fantastic curved QD-OLED monitor as well.

If you take a look at this deal on the Alienware Aurora R16 for $1,599 at Dell, you can then see the offer for the Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for just $499 - if you add it to the order. When combined you save that $700 and get yourself a mighty impressive gaming battle station for a total price of $2,098. If you don't need a new monitor, the deal for just the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop on its own is still worthwhile.

Inside the Alienware Aurora R16 are some great hardware components for crushing any game you want to play. Powering the graphics is an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for your OS and games library.

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop (RTX 4070 Super) Gaming PC: now $1,599 at Dell (was $1,899)



This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R16 uses an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU, Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for your OS and games library. A 240mm AIO cooler covers CPU cooling. All are contained in one of Alienware's newer PC cases, with a clean gamer aesthetic.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $499 at Dell when added as a bundle with a purchase of qualifying Alienware Aurora R16 (was $899)



One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF is only $499 when bundled with the Alienware Aurora R16 listed above. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on a 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor shines with its motion clarity, inky blacks, and picture quality.

Together, these two products make an awesome setup that will let you play your favorite games in insane fidelity with jaw-dropping colors popping from that QD-OLED screen.