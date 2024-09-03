Cooler Master's Shark X PC is up for pre-order with a jaw-dropping $6,999 price tag — a lot of money for a Core i7-14700F, 64GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and 2TB SSD

Cooler Master is keeping up with its extravagant pre-built PC launches by officially launching its shark-themed PC, showcased at CES earlier this year. Dubbed the Shark X, Cooler Master's new pre-built costs a whopping $7,000 and features a Core i7-14700F CPU and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU. It's currently on pre-order, and Cooler Master will ship out orders later this year, although the brand didn't provide a specific date.

We've seen this PC a few times already; the Shark X PC was initially unveiled at CES 2023 last year and then shown off again at CES 2024. The Shark-themed PC is based on a 2019 mod called Leviathan by Inony from Thailand, which portrays a shark jumping out of water. Inony's creation debuted in the 2019 Cooler Master World Mod Series.

The Shark X is made of plastic and steel and measures 31.10 x 35.75 x 35.20 inches (790 x 908 x 894 mm). The pre-built is precisely as the name implies; Cooler Master has squeezed a full mini-ITX gaming PC inside a shark-shaped chassis that extends up from a hexagonal RGB base. The tail, body, and head are all responsible for holding key critical components, with the included AIO liquid cooler pump and mini-ITX motherboard sticking out of the bottom of the head for everyone to see.

The top of the shark, where the RGB-illuminated fin is located, is where the graphics card and AIO radiator are installed with cutouts to make both components visible from the outside. Cooler Master has also wasted no opportunity to douse the shark-themed chassis with RGB lighting from the base to the head.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The Shark X PC is currently available for pre-order in only one configuration. The Apex configuration features a Core i7-14700F (Raptor Lake Refresh) CPU paired to a mini-ITX B760I DDR5 WiFi motherboard (motherboard manufacturer unknown), 64GB (2 x 32GB) of DDR5-6000 memory and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for storage. However, if you're an AMD fan, you can swap out the Intel motherboard with an AMD one to leverage the latest Zen 5 CPUs. As for cooling, the Shark X utilizes a customized MasterLiquid 120 Atmos liquid cooler for the CPU and a couple of Sickleflow 120 cooling fans for airflow.

For graphics, Cooler Master has opted for a white MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card. According to the manufacturer, the Shark X supports graphics cards with a footprint of 30.4 x 13.7 x 6.1 cm, so it's possible to switch out the GPU for a more powerful one as long as it adheres to the supported dimensions. As for power, the Shark X feeds off a Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold power supply.

The Shark X PC is not for the faint of heart. Cooler Master is charging a whopping $7,000 for its latest pre-built, which easily costs three times more than what a traditional gaming PC could be built for in a regular chassis with similar components. All that extra cost goes to the highly extravagant shark-themed chassis.