Save $400 on the new Nvidia RTX 5080-powered Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop

published

Did the Aliens abduct all the 50-series GPUs?

You might not be able to get your hands on a new Nvidia 50-series graphics card separately, but there are still a few floating about in prebuilt gaming PCs from various builders. Today's deal focuses on a top-spec build from Dell's Alienware lineup that features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 at its heart. Now I do use the term "deal" here a little loosely, as yes, there is a deal whereby you get $400 off of the list price of this gaming rig, but, the cost of the whole PC is pretty expensive, and not a good deal if you're only after the GPU.

If you like this PC deal, check out Dell.com where the Alienware Area-51 (RTX 5080) gaming PC is listed for $4,649, a markdown of $400 on the list price of $5,049. This is a very beefy and competent gaming PC spec list with components that will be able to help push the most out of the latest game titles.

Dell has listened to customer feedback, done away with proprietary parts, and constructed a gaming PC that can be easily upgraded when more powerful components become available. The new case design features a glass side panel and a subdued yet modern design, and the hardware inside is up-to-date and powerful. The list of hardware inside this Alienware Area-51 includes the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, Intel's 24-core Core Ultra 9 285K processor, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 4TB of SSD storage.

Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop: now $4,649 at Dell (was $5,049)
Incorporating one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. Other specs include 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a powerful 1500W platinum-certified power supply.

For cooling the CPU, the Alienware Area-51 uses a 360mm All-in-One liquid cooler, and to ensure the power-hungry GPU gets enough power and covers transient spikes, the PC comes with a 1500W Platinum-rated ATX12VO power supply.

Don't forget to look at our Dell coupon codes for March 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Dell.

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman
    Over $4.6k AFTER DISCOUNT
    For a 5080 paired with a 285k CPU? :ROFLMAO:

    Idiots buying this garbage deserve to be humiliated.
    Reply
  • stonecarver
    The case has gotten better and looking and it's more user friendly. And is that a standard size power supply I see from the rear. I have no idea if the cables are propriety but form and fit is back to standard, Yeah !

    I wrote off Dell with the last few Alienware models being well to Dell top to bottom propriety chain yankers even on the used market.


    Nice to see it back normalized for what that's worth. But it's a user friendly step in the right direction.

    I never buy new PC's from Dell but in the future I will keep an eye out when it a few gens / years go by as a back up computer maybe. But time will tell if there just another clunker.

    And yeah no I would never consider swiping the CC for that much money on a PC ever.
    Reply
