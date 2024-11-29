This Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070i gaming desktop is down to $1499 at Dell

If you've been in the market for a dedicated gaming rig, you've got to check out this discount on the Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4070i gaming desktop . It usually goes for around $2099 but today it's discounted to $1499 as part of a Black Friday promotion. This saves you $600 off the asking price, netting an RTX 4070i GPU, Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

We reviewed a slightly different version of the Aurora R16 gaming desktop that had some spec differences and were very pleased with our experience. We ended up giving it a rating of 3.5/5 stars, remarking on its port selection and small footprint. Our biggest gripes were that the fans can occasionally get loud and the fact that it uses a proprietary motherboard.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop: now $1499 at Dell ($2099)

This gaming desktop is powered by an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and is backed up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070i GPU. It's got 16GB of DDR5-5600 and a 1TB internal SSD.

The main processor powering the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is an Intel Core i7-14700F. It works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070i Super graphics card that has 16GB of GDDR6X. For memory, it comes with 16GB of DDR5-5600 via two 8GB modules and a 1TB internal SSD. It's also powered by a 1000W Platinum SSD.

As far as networking support goes, it has WiFI 6E AX210 802.11ax support and an Ethernet port for wired connections. Like we mentioned above, it's got quite a bit to choose from as far as ports go. The front panel has three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a USB Type-C Gen 2 3.2 port. The rear ports include an assortment of audio ports, two USB Type-C ports and six USB Type-C Gen 2 3.2 ports.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's not clear for how long this offer will be made available so we can't guarantee it will last past Black Friday. Visit the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop product page at Dell while supplies last.