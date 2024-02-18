Acer Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop drops to $799 at Newegg

The Acer Predator Triton 14 is currently available at Newegg for one of its lowest prices ever. This gaming laptop usually goes for around $1,499 but right now it's discounted to just $799. No expiration for this deal has been specified by the retailer, so it's not clear how long it will be available.
This is one of the best deals you'll find on a gaming laptop under $1,500 but there are others on the market worth looking at, as well. That said, this discount puts the Acer Predator Triton 14 in a different ballpark.
Acer Predator Triton 14: now $799 at Newegg (was $1499)
Powering this gaming laptop is an Intel Core i7-13700H processor backed up by 16GB of RAM. That Raptor Lake mobile Core i7 is working alongside an RTX 4050 laptop GPU which outputs to a 14-inch IPS screen. Meanwhile, the screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz - decent for fast-paced gaming.
For storage, the Acer Predator comes with a 500GB internal SSD. You've also got a modest selection of ports. According to the official specs, it has one HDMI port along with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port.
