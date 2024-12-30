Lenovo's Yoga 7 14AHP9 laptop, complete with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS APU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, is currently on sale for $300 off or $599.99 at Best Buy. This is its lowest-ever price point, but it has been on sale at this price several times in the past year.

The price point alone is probably compelling for fans of Lenovo's convertible Yoga form factor, which allows the device to be used as a touchscreen tablet, standard laptop, or even a self-standing tablet/screen for pure viewing purposes. However, the Ryzen 7 8840HS is no slouch of an APU, and it can prove to be a competent entry-level gaming performer if you're willing to make the right compromises around its hardware.

Lenovo Yoga 7 14AHP9: was $899.99, now $599.99 at Best Buy Lenovo Yoga 7 14AHP9 is a 14-inch, AMD-powered Lenovo Yoga 7 laptop with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5X-6400 RAM and a 1 TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD. The device has Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 AX, Bluetooth 5.3 support, a 1080p webcam, and a fingerprint reader. "Yoga" and other convertible laptops are almost always bought for form factor.

The specific model of the Lenovo Yoga 7 14AHP9 on sale is mostly a maxed-out configuration. The 16GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 drive, and a Ryzen 7 8840HS APU with integrated Radeon 780M iGPU all point toward the top end of available configs. Unfortunately, this on-sale model does not have a 500-nit OLED— instead, this discounted model is shipping with a 400-nit IPS panel. This should still look reasonably good, but existing reviews indicate that the OLED model does at least look considerably better. However, that one is more expensive and (at the time of writing) much more complicated to find actual listings for.

In any case, the overall computing experience on offer here should be pretty good. The Lenovo Yoga convertible form factor is well-proven at this point and truly ideal for those who want to maximize the portability of their laptop. The Ryzen 7 8840HS has eight Zen 4 CPU cores and 16 threads, running at a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz. Add the powerful Radeon 780M iGPU (also featured in last-gen top-end gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme edition), and you have a workhorse with more than enough power for most productivity applications.

If you plan to game on this device, I recommend using resolution scaling or FSR whenever available while playing modern 3D games. The iGPU is more targeted at 720p/800p native rendering than this laptop's full 1920x1200 resolution. Intelligent resolution scaling and reduced graphical settings should also make this a perfectly adequate gaming laptop, so long as you prioritize playability over pretty graphics.