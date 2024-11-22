A superb Black Friday price cut brings this MSI Katana A15 AI laptop down to $1,099 - With an AMD Ryzen processor and RTX 4070 GPU

If you're on the lookout for a gaming/productivity laptop deal this Black Friday season, this is one of the best deals I've seen so far for the price-to-performance ratio. The MSI Katana A15 AI uses an AMD 8000-series processor, has plenty of DDR5 RAM, and a graphics card capable of high-end gaming or video editing. Worth your time to take a look.

This is one of the better Black Friday laptop deals spotted so far. Available at Best Buy, the MSI Katana A15 AI is only $1,099, a pretty hefty reduction in price from the original $1,499 MSRP. Not only does this laptop include an RTX 4070 GPU inside, but it also packs 16GB of RAM and plenty of storage, which is not that common for a laptop in this price range.

The hardware specification of this Katana A15 AI includes not only a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a fast 144 Hz refresh rate but also competent modern hardware components capable of either productivity work or gaming. Inside the MSI Katana A15 AI is an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

MSI Katana A15 AI Laptop: now $1,099 at Amazon (was $1,499)

There are plenty of connectivity ports located on the laptop with an RJ45 ethernet port, HDMI port for connecting to displays, and 4 USB ports consisting of 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C/DisplayPort, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A, and 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A. There's also a combo audio jack for headphones and a microphone.